Fatal Frame: Mask of The Lunar Eclipse Overview Release Trailer Out Now

KOI Tecmo has just released a new video overview for the upcoming Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse. The overview trailer gives players a glimpse into the graphically updated remastered of the game and for newcomers, a taste of the mysterious story.

Originally released back in 2008 but only for Nintendo Wii, this upcoming release is a remaster and will bring this thrilling story to Nintendo Switch, PC, and current generation consoles. This will also be the first time that the game will release in the West.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse follows the story of 5 girls who disappear during an island festival. Of the 5 girls, two are found dead 10 years after the original vanishing, and each within 10 days of the other. The remaining three girls return back to the island to uncover the mystery. The girls each use the series’ staple camera mechanics to prevent hordes of spirits from getting their hands on them.

KOI Tecmo has also announced a few digital goodies for those who purchase the Digital Deluxe version, those who pre-order the game and those who have a save game of FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water

Digital Deluxe Edition : Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set + Digital Artbook set with the original soundtrack

: Receive a variety of costumes, including the Ruka Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (white/red), the Misaki Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/red), the Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/blue), and the Ruka Misaki, and Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat” Own or have a save game of FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water: Recieve “Camera Obscura Hat”.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Eclipse will release for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 22, 2023.