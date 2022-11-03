Campfire Cooking in Another World Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for Campfire Cooking in Another World was revealed on Thursday, a week after studio MAPPA announced the anime series on October 29. Campfire Cooking in another World is based on the original isekai light novel series written by Ren Eguchi and illustrated by Masa and will begin airing in January 2023.

Campfire Cooking in Another World Cast

The trailer reveal also came with the additional cast announcement of Maaya Uchida (Hiyori Ika – Noragami) voicing the role of Ninrir. Yūma Uchida will voice the role of Mukouda Tsuyoshi while Satoshi Hino will voice the role of Fel and Hina Kino as Sui. You can view the character visuals below:

(from left to right) Mukouda Tsuyoshi, Fel, and Sui

Staff

Staff for the series was also part of the big announcement on Saturday. Kiyoshi Matsuda will be directing the series while Michiko Yokote is in charge of the series composition. Matsuda was also the director of series such as RE-MAIN and Kakegurui xx. But his extensive work in episode direction is one people should look at. A few of the series Matsuda was an episode director in include Banana Fish (Ep. 6), Durarara!! (Ep. 18), and IS: Infinite Stratos (Ep. 1, 5, and 12). Meanwhile, Yokote’s work is much more noticeable.

She handled the script for 8 episodes of Cowboy Bebop (2, 5, 7-8, 11, 16, 24), 23 episodes of the original Bleach anime, 24 episodes of Naruto, and the entirety original Gintama series. Yokote was also in charge of the series composition for plenty of big-name anime including Tsurune: Kazemai High School Kyudo Club, Prison School, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., Teasing Master Takagi-san and ReLIFE. The rest of the staff of Campfire Camping in Another World include the following:

Art Director : Hisako Akagi (Land of the Lustrous, HOME!)

: Hisako Akagi (Land of the Lustrous, HOME!) Chief Animation Directors : Nao Ōtsu (Attack on Titan The Final Season, Idaten Deities) and Sara Sakoe (Dance Dance Danseur, Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2)

: Nao Ōtsu (Attack on Titan The Final Season, Idaten Deities) and Sara Sakoe (Dance Dance Danseur, Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2) Color Key : Chikako Kamata (Jujutsu Kaisen, Idaten Deities)

: Chikako Kamata (Jujutsu Kaisen, Idaten Deities) Director of Photography : Saho Sawada (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan The Final Season)

: Saho Sawada (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan The Final Season) Editing : Gō Sadamatsu (Golden Kamuy Seasons 1 and 2, RE-MAIN)

: Gō Sadamatsu (Golden Kamuy Seasons 1 and 2, RE-MAIN) Sound Director : Kisuke Koizumi (Chainsaw Man, Shadows House Seasons 1 and 2, Sabikui Bisco, Parasyte -the maxim- The God of Highschool, Kingdom Seasons 3 and 4)

: Kisuke Koizumi (Chainsaw Man, Shadows House Seasons 1 and 2, Sabikui Bisco, Parasyte -the maxim- The God of Highschool, Kingdom Seasons 3 and 4) Sound Production: dugout (Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School, Banana Fish, Dororo, Urusei Yatsura 2022)

There is one most staff member that I would like to highlight and that’s Kumiko Taniguchi, who will be in charge of the special effects for Campfire Cooking in Another World. I think it’s important to recognize that Taniguchi has been in charge of special effects for many iconic anime throughout history. Check what is just a handful of them below:

Ace of the Diamond

Akame Ga Kill!

The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Black Lagoon

Claymore

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

Death Note

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 1

Devil May Cry

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (movie)

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (movie)

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (movie)

Hunter x Hunter 2011

Kaiji

Katanagatari

Monster

Orange

Paprika (movie)

Princess Mononoke (movie)

Redline (movie)

Tower of God

Trigun: Badlands Rumble (movie)

Synopsis

Mukouda Tsuyoshi was nothing special in modern Japan, so when he was summoned to a world of swordplay and sorcery, he thought he was ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Too bad the kingdom that summoned him only got him by mistake! Not only was he not one of the three summoned heroes, but his stats were laughable compared to theirs. On top of that, there’s something really sketchy about this kingdom… “Ah, these people are the kind to try and use the Hero,” he realized, and immediately left to make his own way in this other world. The only thing Mukouda can rely on is his unique skill: the “Online Supermarket,” a skill that allows him to buy modern goods in a fantasy world. It’s useless for combat, but if he plays his cards right, he could lead a comfortable life, maybe? At least, that’s what Mukouda thinks, but it turns out modern food bought with this skill has some absurd effects! What happens when Mukouda introduces ridiculously tasty modern cooking to a fantasy world like this? He gets some ridiculous repeat customers begging for more…!

The anime Campfire Cooking in Another World will be released in January 2023.

Source: Official Twitter