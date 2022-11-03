God Of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018) and it’s now just a few short days away from being released. The much-anticipated title from Santa Monica Studios will continue the story of Kratos and his son Atreus and it promises to be a grand adventure from what we’ve seen so far. Players of God of War (2018) on the PS4 and PS4 Pro will remember that while the game looked beautiful, it was at the expense of not having a consistently smooth framerate for those who wanted 60 FPS. This was resolved with a free PS5 patch for the game, and now the developer has revealed that God of War Ragnarok will have far more available options for its graphical settings.

A Tweet from the developer’s official Twitter account said that the team is “happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!” Since there are three PlayStation platforms that the game will be running on, there are a variety of graphical modes to consider to tune the game to your liking. Let’s dive in.

For players looking to get the game on PS4, there is only a 1080p mode that targets 30 FPS. Players who have a PS4 Pro instead can choose between a performance mode and a quality mode. The performance mode will have a variable resolution between 1080 and 1656p and an unlocked 30 FPS. If you want to use quality mode instead, you’ll receive a resolution target of 1440 to 1656p and a targeted framerate of 30 FPS.

When it comes to players who have been fortunate enough to get God of War Ragnarok on PS5, there are far more modes to toy around with. To be precise, there are three modes focusing on favoring performance and three modes for those who want to favor quality instead.

The quality modes focus on using high resolutions. Quality mode is targeting a native 4k resolution at 30 FPS. Meanwhile, the “quality + HFR” mode will give players 1800-2160p resolutions and a 40 FPS target framerate. Finally, “quality + HFR + VRR” mode will let players enjoy 1800-2160p resolutions and an unlocked 40 FPS framerate. The studio notes that HFR refers to a high frame rate while VRR refers to a variable refresh rate.

The performance modes are all about trading off resolution to achieve higher framerates and smoother gameplay. The standard performance mode has a resolution that varies between 1440 and 2160p and a target of 60 FPS. The next option is “performance + HFR” mode which locks in at 1440p resolutions and provides an unlocked 60 FPS framerate. Finally, the “performance + HFR + VRR” mode touts the same framerate and resolution as the “performance + HFR” mode, but considering that it is using VRR it may have a light difference in its framerate during gameplay.

God of War Ragnarok will be released across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on November 9.

Source