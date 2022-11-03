A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapters 12-16

In the final hours of Requiem, it is not merely that everything goes to hell. It’s that Amicia and Hugo go exploring, find a heretofore unknown sub-basement in hell, and go there. It’s a harrowing experience that speeds up dramatically the moment you hit Chapter 12 and rarely slows down afterward.

Here’s where to find the last handful of collectibles in the last five chapters of Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles – Chapters 12-16

Full disclosure, without spoilers: there aren’t any collectibles, hidden achievements, or secret resources to speak of in Chapters 12, 14, and 15 of Requiem. As a result, it’s more efficient to group the guide up like this, as with Chapter 1 and 2, than to have any conspicuous gaps in the guides’ reading order.

If you’ve been keeping up with these guides on your run through the game, you should get most of the collectible-related trophies/achievements to fire during Chapter 13, while Herbalist will have to wait until the start of Chapter 16.

As with the original Plague Tale, you can always go back via Requiem‘s chapter select to clean up any collectibles that you’ve missed.

Souvenir #21: A mess

From the start of Chapter 13, progress through the level until you hit a dead end. At this point, Amicia will go solo to try to find a way out.

At this point, look to your right, through the hole in the iron grate, and use your sling to bust the lock off the door (above). Go through that door and pull the cart that’s blocking the back hallway into the foreground, towards the camera.

You can now circle around, back through the door, and go through the back hallway into a new room. Here, you’ll find some Pyrite on a barrel in the corner and a second cart.

This is what you’re supposed to do in order to progress through the chapter. If you pull that second cart aside, however, it’s blocking a hole in the wall that leads to somebody’s wrecked study.

Inspect the desk and Amicia will take the opportunity to have a little freakout while she’s alone. That finishes off the Immortal memories trophy/achievement in depressing yet thematically appropriate style.

Feather #7: Greylag goose

Once you find your way through the ruined village in Chapter 13, you’ll emerge onto a high ledge above the plaza where our old buddy Arnaud’s being held captive. Here, you’ll find a cart which you need to advance to the next part of the chapter.

You can also use the same cart to reach and scale a ledge that’s hidden next to your entry point, back the way you came (circled below).

The last feather in the game is up here at the base of a support column, next to the burning floral wreath. Pick it up to unlock the Ornithologist trophy/achievement.

Secret Chest #10

On the same ledge as the goose feather in Chapter 13, there’s a door nearby (next to the bed, below) that you might expect, given all the story-locked doors you’ve seen so far, to be locked.

It isn’t, and the final secret chest in the game can be found right on the other side. Open it with a Knife to receive the Explorer trophy/achievement, along with some Pieces, a pot, two crossbow bolts, and the usual Tool.

On a typical run through Requiem, assuming you do a lot of exploring, pick up the recycling upgrade early, and open every secret chest, you’ll get enough Pieces to max out at least two of your upgrade trees. If you manage to max out the Opportunist track in your Skills menu, which isn’t likely, you should get significantly more Pieces than that.

Either way, though, you’ll likely have to replay at least part of the way through a New Game+ to finish off the trophies/achievements for upgrades and Skills.

Flower #5: Carnation

The last collectible item in Requiem is easy to find, courtesy of Lucas. As you advance through the ruins of Marseilles at the start of Chapter 16, Lucas will pause to marvel at a flower that’s managed to survive getting Macula’d.

Stop to pick that flower to unlock the Herbalist trophy/achievement. This will also fill in the last spot on your in-game Codex, and leave you with no distractions as you head into Requiem‘s final challenges.