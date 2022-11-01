A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapter 8

Chapter 8 of A Plague Tale: Requiem sets up the two marathon levels that follow it, as Amicia and Hugo finally make it to the (mystical?) island of La Cuna. It’s an idyllic paradise that welcomes visitors and seems to be built around a pagan cult, so that‘s fun and in no way ominous.

There are a few secrets to pry out of La Cuna before it all inevitably goes to hell, though. Here’s where to find the handful of collectibles in Requiem‘s 8th chapter, “A Sea of Promises.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles – Chapter 8

This is a short chapter with only a couple of things to collect, as well as a hidden trophy/achievement. All of it is hidden within the festival marketplace at the start of the level, which has a somewhat poorly marked point of no return. Basically, don’t leave the first plaza until you’ve gotten everything there is to get, then only follow the parade route as far as you have to. If you’ve hit a point where action things are happening (how’s that for a vague spoiler-free guideline?), you’ve gone too far for the chapter’s collectibles.

Feather #3: Black kite

As you initially enter the marketplace, stick to the left side of the plaza. You’ll eventually find a path onto the grass, where a woman is congratulating several observers on their work with the festival decorations (below).

Your goal is to reach and inspect the old, short tree behind those observers. There’s an interaction point on the ground near the base of that tree that will get you the latest feather for Hugo’s collection.

Souvenir #13: Silent Lucinda

From the black kite feather’s location, cross the marketplace to the other side of the plaza. The exit to this part of the level is here (circled below, left), and you’ll receive a prompt to look towards it as you approach. To get the souvenir, avoid that for now. Instead, you’re looking for the nearby archway (circled below, right).

Go through that archway and Hugo will run ahead of you to see the goats in their pen. When Hugo reaches the fence and peers over it, it triggers the appearance of an easy-to-miss interaction point next to him. Use it to set up a confrontation between Lucinda the goat and Hugo, which unlocks this souvenir.

Souvenir #14: Flower crown

From the previous souvenir, backtrack to the plaza and go through the archway to the next part of the level. Follow the path while keeping an eye on the left side, until you see a set of stairs going down (below, left).

Those stairs lead to another plaza, with a booth in the corner where you can play a mini-game. The goal is to throw all four pots through the flower wreaths.

If you play the pot-tossing game at all, it unlocks the latest souvenir. However, if you play the game well, it also unlocks the hidden trophy/achievement Perfect throw. Like the previous hidden trophy/achievement back in Chapter 4, this has been made weirdly valuable if you’re into collecting this sort of thing; Perfect throw is a gold trophy on PlayStation platforms and worth 100 Gamerscore on Xbox.

The primary trick to Perfect throw seems to simply be realizing it’s here, but it’s not quite a gimme. To unlock it, pay close attention to Amicia’s targeting arc. You want to toss each pot so it sails through the wreath and hits the tapestry hung directly behind it, as shown below. If your pot hits the wreath, or goes through the hole but misses the tapestry, it doesn’t count for Perfect throw.