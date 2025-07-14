PEAK: How To Find Mystical Items | Ancient Luggage Guide

Mystical Items are the most powerful pieces of gear you can get in PEAK and getting them isn’t easy. They’ll only appear rarely and require a sacrifice to earn — either blood or your buddies. These items include powerful rope that float in the sky instead of falling, a compass that points you to the nearest treasure, and a lamp that does more than warm you up. Mystical Items are essential for a good run in PEAK and we’ll explain what they all do below… after we explain how to get them for yourself.

One of the Mystical Items is the Scoutmaster Bugle, which is used to summon the creepy Scoutmaster monster. It’s kind of an anti-reward. If you want to know more about summoning the Scoutmaster, check out our guide here.

Where To Find Mystical Items

Mystical Items are earned through two sources — either by finding Ancient Luggage or by reaching the end of each stage without needing to revive anyone at the Revive Statue.

Revive Statue : The Revive Statue is found at the campfire at the end of each stage. This statue is used to revive downed players — if you don’t revive anyone, you’ll instead get a random Mystical Item .

: The Revive Statue is found at the campfire at the end of each stage. This statue is used to revive downed players — if you don’t revive anyone, you’ll instead get a random . Ancient Luggage: Rare ancient luggage bags have a red heart symbol on the top. To open them, you must sacrifice some of your HP — you’ll get a random Mystical Item as a reward.

Ancient Luggage is extremely rare and totally random, so the only guaranteed method for finding Mystical Items is to keep your team alive until you reach the Scout / Revive Statue at the campfire at the end of each area. If nobody needs to be revived, the statue will spawn a Mystical Item.

All Mystical Items List

There are many different Mystical Items and some are far more useful than others. Here’s a quick rundown of all the Mystical Items in order.

Anti-Rope : Special rope that floats upwards instead of falling down. Can be used multiple times for a total of 12.5m of rope. Stamina isn’t reduced as quickly while climbing anti-rope.

: Special rope that floats upwards instead of falling down. Can be used multiple times for a total of 12.5m of rope. Stamina isn’t reduced as quickly while climbing anti-rope. Anti-Rope Cannon : Cannon that fires an Anti-Rope. Anti-Ropes float in the air for 5m instead of falling.

: Cannon that fires an Anti-Rope. Anti-Ropes float in the air for 5m instead of falling. Bugle of Friendship: Special bugle that applies buffs to nearby players. Can be played for about 7~ seconds total and gives infinite stamina to all players briefly when played.

Cure-All [x3] : Powerful set of x3 potions. Cures 14 poison, injury, drowsy, cold and hot damage. Cures 8 hunger and 2 curse. You’ll get three whenever it spawns. Cooking adds +4 stamina cure.

: Powerful set of x3 potions. Cures 14 poison, injury, drowsy, cold and hot damage. Cures 8 hunger and 2 curse. You’ll get three whenever it spawns. adds +4 stamina cure. Cursed Skull: Odd item that instantly kills the player carrying it when used. As a reward for your sacrifice, all nearby players are cured of all status effects and earn +20 stamina. The only exception for cure is the curse status effect.

Faerie Lantern : Special lantern that heals in addition to warming nearby scouts. Cures up to 60 cold, 60 drowsy, 30 injury, 30 poison, 30 hot damage. Lasts for 30 seconds and effects any player standing in its light radius.

: Special lantern that heals in addition to warming nearby scouts. Cures up to 60 cold, 60 drowsy, 30 injury, 30 poison, 30 hot damage. Lasts for 30 seconds and effects any player standing in its light radius. Pandora’s Lunchbox [x3] : A random set of x3 lunchboxes that randomizes your status effects. Using it will cure all status effects, then randomly assign new damage numbers to poison, injury, drowsy, cold, hot, hunger and stamina.

: A random set of x3 lunchboxes that randomizes your status effects. Using it will cure all status effects, then randomly assign new damage numbers to poison, injury, drowsy, cold, hot, hunger and stamina. Pirate’s Compass : Unique compass that points you to the nearest piece of luggage on the map.

: Unique compass that points you to the nearest piece of luggage on the map. Scout Effigy : Powerful item that can be used to revive a downed player. This is the only way to revive a downed player other than the scout statue at the end of each area.

: Powerful item that can be used to revive a downed player. This is the only way to revive a downed player other than the scout statue at the end of each area. Scoutmaster Bugle: The least useful Mystical Item. Blowing the horn will summon the Scoutmaster monster for 2 minutes. This creature cannot be killed and must be evaded until the event ends. The Scoutmaster will primarily target the player that used the bugle.

And that’s every Mystical Item in PEAK. Not all of them are useful, but they’re all worth getting — the anti-rope can completely change the way you play if you get creative.