A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapter 4

Things continue to fall apart in the fourth chapter of A Plague Tale: Requiem, and now it’s time to start looking for an exit strategy. Amicia’s trip to the docks with Lucas is a relatively short chapter of the game to date, but it does involve learning how to make tar, a lovely trip to the site of an atrocity, a number of rats that only next-gen technology can provide, and a lengthy chase scene. If someone hasn’t put that last one up on YouTube with Sonic Adventure 2 music over it by the end of the week, I’m going to have to do it.

While I’m doing that, here’s where to find all the various collectible items, and a valuable hidden trophy/achievement, in the fourth chapter of Requiem, “Protector’s Duty.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles Guide – Chapter 4

You learn a new alchemical recipe in Chapter 4, but that’s about it for new systems for the time being. This chapter is primarily about unrestrained pyromania, as now you get to play with dangerous accelerants.

Flower #3: Gentian

When you emerge into the waterfront near the start of the chapter, take a right and run to the end of the beach.

There’s a small flower patch here that you can interact with to obtain a sprig of gentian.

Souvenir #5: Silk treasure

As you skulk past the first group of guards, you’ll eventually reach a hatch in the floor that you need to go through to continue with the level. Before you do that, check out the wall across from that hatch. There’s an easy-to-miss hole in it (brightened/circled, below) which leads to a small storage area.

Crawl through the hole, then take the cart and push it up against the nearby wall.

This lets you reach a high area full of imported goods. Inspect the rolls of cloth to spark a short conversation between Amicia and Lucas, which registers this souvenir for your Codex.

Secret Chest #2

A little further into the chapter, you’ll enter a boatyard right in time for the rats to appear. Head through it until the point where Lucas points out the cart with a brazier on it.

If you look into the distance, there’s a ladder against the wall behind that cart (circled, below). Light the brazier and push it towards that ladder, then climb it to find a secret chest on top of the wall.

You can then go down the ladder and push the cart in the other direction to continue with the chapter.

Souvenir #6: A grain of sand

Once you’ve successfully escaped from the tar workshop, you’ll enter a backyard area with a chunk of wooden debris that’s blocking a hole in the fence. That’s your exit route from this part of the chapter.

Before you go through the fence, check out the broken wall opposite from it. You can fire your sling through the gap in the wall to break a hook that will drop part of the wall.

This lets you reach an isolated part of the dock. At a glance, there’s nothing here, but if you go to the end of the dock, you’ll find an interaction point. Use it to trigger another conversation, which in turn unlocks a souvenir entry. Remember: Lucas is an alchemist, not a psychiatrist.

Hidden Trophy/Achievement: Mercy

There’s a lengthy sequence in Chapter 4 where you’ll end up cooperating with a nameless guard in order to get through the shipyard. Once you reach the other side, however, he’ll recognize Amicia from that murder spree you went on last chapter – some people get mad about the weirdest things – and try to start some trouble.

If you let this guard live, you’ll unlock the trophy/achievement Mercy. For whatever reason, this has been made incredibly valuable if you’re a trophy/achievement hunter; Mercy is a gold trophy on PlayStation and worth 100G on Xbox. This is a little weird, because it’s not that difficult to get, even accidentally.

The guard gives you a huge window in which to act and is standing in the middle of a crowd of rats with a lit torch. You can easily kill him by putting his torch out with a single Extinguis, then run for the next door while the rats are busy eating the guard.

On the other hand, you can listen to what Lucas says and hit the guard’s torch with a Tar shot from your sling. This turns the torch into a sparkler for a few seconds, which blinds the guard and drives the rats away. You’ve got more than enough time to reach the exit door before the guard gets his sight back, and that’ll unlock Mercy as soon as the door is shut.