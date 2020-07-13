Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition Comes With a Replica Flamethrower

Today, fans learned a lot of new information about the upcoming Far Cry 6. Ubisoft has detailed a new collector’s edition for the game, one which comes loaded with a replica Flamethrower.

Check out the image down below, which pictures everything that comes in this edition.

The collector’s edition will come with a slew of exclusive items and can be purchase only through the Ubisoft Store. The edition will retail for $199 and the big seller here for the price is a high-end replica of the “TOSTADOR”. The flame thrower takes 7 parts to assemble and in length is 72cm. In addition, those who purchase this product will get a ton of other goodies. Pre-orders are available starting today and as mentioned above, the collector’s edition is exclusive to the Ubisoft Store.

What’s in the box:

Tostador replica

Ultimate Edition of Far Cry 6

Exclusive Steelbook

Chorizo keyring

Artbook

Game Soundtrack

In related news, Far Cry 6 had a pretty heavy presence at the UbiFoward gaming event. The company premiered the game with a beautifully directed cinematic trailer, which sets the foundation for the game. Check out the newly released trailer right here.

Far Cry 6 releases on February 21, 2020, on next-generation consoles.

What are your thoughts on this collectors edition? Are you going to snag one before it sells out? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Ubisoft Store