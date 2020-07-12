New Far Cry 6 Interview With Giancarlo Esposito Introduces Players to Antón Castillo

Far Cry 6 has been officially revealed and to go alongside the world premiere, Ubisoft has released a new interview with Emmy Award Nominee, Giancarlo Esposito who introduces the world Antón Castillo.

Check out the new interview down below:

When it comes to Far Cry games, the focus tends to be put into the game’s antagonists, and that idea does not change with Far Cry 6. Giancarlo Esposito will play the game’s antagonist as the brutal, tyrant Antón Castillo. The new interview with the actor reveals that not only does Esposito understand his character, but also that he brings something very special to the table playing this villain.

Many know Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad, where he played another evil, complex villain, and fans have high expectations when it comes to his latest portrayal in the upcoming title. By the sounds of it, there couldn’t have been a better actor to play this character and the team here truly can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.

In related news, while no gameplay for the upcoming sequel has been released, a handful of other trailers have flooded the internet. The game’s world premiere trailer can be viewed right here, while Far Cry 6’s opening title sequence can be watched right here. Today’s Ubifoward event has been quite the show where fans learned a lot about upcoming titles such as Assassin’s Creed: Vallhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and a variety of other surprises.

Far Cry 6 releases on February 21, 2020, on next generation consoles.

