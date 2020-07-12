Check out the Stunning Opening Credits For Far Cry 6

During the UbiFoward gaming event, Ubisoft has revealed the opening credits for Far Cry 6.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer linked above is the opening title sequence for Far Cry 6 and its quite honestly stunning. Clocking in just under two minutes long, there is something very powerful about the title sequence for this game. While there is still a ton unknown about this title, the opening sequence sets the tone of what to expect when it comes to this game. Lead by Emmy Nominee Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6 is clearly inspired by crime film and television series such as Breaking Bad and Bloodlines. Spring can’t come quick enough because the more shown off about this title, the better it looks.

In related news, Far Cry 6 made a solid appearance at the Ubisoft Forward event, where new details about the game have been released. In addition, theories around the web are also pointing to the fact that this might be a prequel to Far Cry 3, with the little boy seen in the trailer Diego playing a young Vaas. However, no new details from the trailer point to it being true, but time will tell if this is indeed true.

Far Cry 6 will launch on February 21, 2021, on next-generation consoles.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Did you enjoy it as much as we did?

Source: Ubisoft Youtube