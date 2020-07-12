Far Cry 6 Makes Offical World Premiere at Ubisoft Foward Event

Ubisoft is revealing exciting news at their gaming show that is taking place this afternoon. Although the surprise was spoiled beforehand, Far Cry 6 has been officially revealed with a stunning cinematic trailer.

Check out the world premiere trailer down below:

The new trailer clocks in just under four minutes long and showcases the brand new world of Far Cry 6. Players will be put in the shoes to fight to liberate their homeland, the tropical island of Yara. However, the odds will be stacked against you as the brutal President Antón Castillo played by the Emmy Award nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

Players will be taking control of Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. It is up to you to join the revolution to take down the tyrant by any means necessary. In typical Far Cry fashion, players will be able to stick to the shadows and have a stealth approach or go guns blazing and take to Castillo’s army head-on in the streets. And the most exciting news of it all, players will be able to recruit a Weiner dog as a sidekick. Yes, you heard that correct a Weiner dog named Chorizo will be able to join you in the battle to fight the good fight. Although no gameplay has been released, check out in-game screenshots down below:









A standout feature for this upcoming title is the fact that the franchise will make its long-overdue return to the tropical setting. Theories around the web are also pointing to the fact that this might be a prequel to Far Cry 3, with the little boy seen in the trailer Diego playing a young Vaas. However, no new details from the trailer point to it being true, but time will tell if this is indeed true.

Far Cry 6 will launch on February 21, 2021, on next-generation consoles.

What are your thoughts on this new reveal trailer? Are you excited for the next installment in the Far Cry franchise? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news coming out of the Ubisoft Forward show.

Source: Ubisoft Youtube