Far Cry 6 Leaked Listing Reveals Giancarlo Esposito & Release Date

We’ve seen plenty of rumors online that suggested the famed actor Giancarlo Esposito, who you likely know from his time on the hit drama series, Breaking Bad, is the main villain in Far Cry 6. There wasn’t much in terms of confirmation that followed afterward and with Ubisoft having a special event that is dedicated towards their upcoming video games, it was likely something that was being saved for Ubisoft Forward. That’s no longer the case as we just got our first look at a listing page for the video game that came out early in Hong Kong.

Far Cry 6 is a game that will be slated to launch in 2021, but more importantly, the rumors are confirmed to be true. It looks like Giancarlo Esposito will be the villain you’ll have to face against. There are a few more details we know about the game as well thanks to this listing page. It seems that the game will take place on the island of Yara and it will be the biggest map location Far Cry has received to date. In this setting, Giancarlo Esposito and his son Diego, are attempting to make the nation a powerful force.

Players will be taking the role of a local named Dani Rojas that wants to end the terrible regime and free his people. As a result, you’ll have to scavenge for resources and work with other freedom fighters to aid in different missions. Of course, the details for the game are still scarce, but we should see some footage and unveils during the Ubisoft Forward event.

Ubisoft is having quite a bad string of luck lately with their upcoming video game titles. Gods & Monsters had gameplay builds leaked for players to try out on Google Stadia. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had gameplay footage leaked online showcasing content likely planned for the event. Now, this leaked listing gives us the premise of Far Cry 6 with an intended release date of February 18, 2021. While that very well could be a placeholder for the official release date, the listing does state that Far Cry 6 will have a free upgrade path from the PlayStation 4 version to the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. This ultimately means that if you purchase the game on PlayStation 4 you’ll get a PlayStation 5 copy for free.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

Source: IGN