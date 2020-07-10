Pokémon GO: How To Fight Jessie & James | New Shadow Pokémon Species & Takeover Schedule

In another crossover with the anime, Pokémon GO now includes battles against the duo of villains Jessie and James. These original members of Team Rocket are appearing in balloons, but you’ll only have a limited time to battle them. The new weekly update includes tons of new Shadow Pokémon you can capture from Team Rocket GO grunts — and even some Jessie and James themed avatar items, so you can rock some Team Rocket style.

This is all available in the comfort of your own home. In a change that should give pandemic-minded fans peace of mind, you can fight Team Rocket GO without having to go to populated public places. Thanks to the new Team Rocket GO Balloon system, Team Rocket Grunts are appeared in balloons four times per day — check your map to find them and tap the balloons to begin a battle.

There’s a whole lot more you need to know about the Team Rocket GO takeover event. And if you’re looking for help taking down Team Rocket GO Leader Giovanni this month, here’s a few battle tips.

More Pokémon GO guides:

All The Shadow Pokémon You Can Catch (So Far!) | Full List | How To Catch (And Purify) Shadow Pokémon | Capture Guide | How To Fight Team Rocket GO | Invasion Event Guide

How To Fight Jessie & James & Team Rocket Takeover Times

Jessie and James, the villains from the long-running cartoon, are appearing in Pokémon GO! To battle them and earn new Shadow Pokémon species, be on the lookout for a Meowth-shaped balloons. Team Rocket GO balloons appear 4 times a day, so check your map and zoom out to spot them. Simply tap the balloons to begin a battle.

The Meowth Balloon will appear at a higher rate between Friday, July 10th, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

You’ll spot even more Meowth Balloons and Team Rocket during the Takeover Event. The Takeover Event is a limited event that will only last 3 hours — it is scheduled for July 12th, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

During the Takeover Event, more Team Rocket balloons will appear in the sky, and more PokeStops will be taken over! The Meowth Balloon will appear even more often, and you’ll earn x2 Stardust for every Team Rocket Grunt you defeat.

New Shadow Pokémon Species

This week, new Shadow Pokémon have been introduced. Here’s a partial list of all the new Pokémon you’ll be able to capture as Shadow Pokémon from Team Rocket GO.

Nidoran (Female)

Nidorina

Nidoran (Male)

Nidorino

Machop

Machoke

Gligar

Shuckle

Stunky

Skuntank

And more!

This event is only going on for a limited time, so get out there and keep up the fight against Team Rocket GO!

More Pokemon GO tips, tricks, and FAQs:

Perfect Pokeball Throws With AssistiveTouch | How to Become A Gym Leader | How to Earn Coins (Fast) & What They’re Used For | Where to Find (And Catch) Pokemon | Spawn Locations | iOS & Android Compatibility – Which Versions Work | Easy Ways to Earn XP & Level Up Fast | How to Take In-Game Screenshots | Is It Out In Your Country? | Availability List | All the Moves, Ranked Best to Worst | Complete List | 6 Essential Facts You Need to Know About the Buddy System