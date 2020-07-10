Watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live Stream Right Here

Nintendo is set to go live as a brand new Treehouse Live stream is set for this afternoon.

The stream can be watched above, as Nintendo takes to the stage to announce some exciting news. The company has already confirmed that Paper Mario: Origami King will receive new gameplay footage alongside a brand new reveal from developers WayFoward. Developers WayFoward is known for producing the Shantae series, which is exciting news to finally find out what’s in the pipeline for the acclaimed studio.

Source: Nintendo Youtube