The Best Current PC Racing Games

From gunning down the straightaway, drifting through tight corners, and tweaking your vehicle to get even better performance, racing titles have been incredibly fun for car enthusiasts to casual gamers. There are plenty of great racing video games available to enjoy right now on the PC platform.

Now over the years, some titles can look and feel a bit dated. We’ve crafted a list of racing titles that not only still hold up today but are fantastic games to play. With that said, we’ll continue to update this list with new exciting titles as they release.

Of course, we would like to know what your favorite racing video game titles are on the PC platform. Let us know by leaving a comment down below. While we wait for new racing title announcements and releases, check out our current favorite racing games for the PC down below.

#15 Overpass

Developer: Zordix Racing, Zordix AB

Publisher: Nacon, H2 Interactive

We see quite a wide range of racing games from arcade to simulation. Overpass is one that is a bit unique and caters toward those that enjoy extreme off-road terrain navigation. This title puts players in control of big buggies and quads where the name of the game isn’t speed but overcoming the harsh terrain and obstacles that come across your pathway. With realistic terrain physics along with replica vehicles you would find from the likes of Suzuki or Yamaha, players will have to carefully decide what vehicle can get the job done for whatever track you take on. From there it’s getting the vehicle through the journey without dealing too much damage to the vehicle. With that said you can enjoy this game with other players as the title offers support for two players offline or up to eight players online.

#14 Dangerous Driving

Developer: Three Fields Entertainment

Publisher: Three Fields Entertainment

Dangerous Driving comes from Three Fields Entertainment, a new indie development studio that was first released a video game in 2016. Overall, the team is mainly composed of former Criterion Games who were mainly known for the Burnout series. As a result, the development team from Three Fields Entertainment decided to craft up a spiritual sequel to the beloved racing series.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the Burnout franchise, this game series focuses on intense racing with plenty of car wrecks along the way. Players are not only rewarded by the position they cross the finish line but the points racked up along the way. You’ll find yourself earning points for near-miss collisions and causing other players to wreck. Of course, there will be a few game modes available which may alter the goals you’ll need to accomplish during the race such as eliminating opponents, leaving yourself the last man racing.

#13 Team Sonic Racing

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: SEGA

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, XBO

Release: May 21, 2019

Nintendo really set the bar high when it comes to kart racers thanks to the Mario Kart franchise. While Nintendo is doing well with their exclusive franchise, Sega has opened up the Sonic Racing series from the start in 2010 with Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing. Essentially, this is very similar to the Mario Kart gameplay but instead of Mario and the cast of Nintendo characters, you’ll be trading them off for a cast from Sega’s line of video game titles along with tracks designed around their various IPs. This title will be similar to the previous two installments though developers, Sumo Digital, are hoping it stands out enough to be its own title when it launches.

One of the ways that Sumo Digital is making Team Sonic Racing different compared to previous installments is that they are dropping out all IPs outside of Sonic. Instead, the installment will solely be based around Sonic, the cast of characters within it, and likely memorable courses made from the franchise.

#12 The Crew 2

Developer: Ivory Tower

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 16, 2018

Within The Crew 2, players will find an open world environment to roam and race though unlike most racing video game titles, The Crew 2 won’t limit players to just cars.

Instead, within the video game, players can traverse and race cars, boats, or even planes. As for the narrative of The Crew 2, players take on the role of an unknown racer who must work his way up the ranks.

#11 Trials Fusion

Developer: RedLynx, Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, X360, XBO

Release: April 24, 2014

The fifth game within the Trials franchise and the follow-up to Trials Evolution is Trials Fusion. If you’ve never played a Trials game, the title is more of a platform racer. Players control a biker that makes his way through various courses and obstacles though because of the physics of the game, getting through courses is easier said than done.

Regardless of its difficulty, Trials Fusion remains to be an amazing platformer. Since its release, Ubisoft has provided six DLC packs along with free content downloads.