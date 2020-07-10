Remothered: Broken Porcelain Delayed For October Release

If you enjoy horror games especially survival horror games that have the old school feel then you may have dabbled into Stormind Games Remothered: Tormented Fathers. The game had quite a big following and it allowed the studio to go ahead with a new installment. We know that the game was Remothered: Broken Porcelain and it looked like it was set to launch in August, giving fans a horror game to enjoy during the summer. That’s no longer going to be the case.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain is a new game where players take the role of a rebellious student named Jen Suffers from an all-girls boarding school. After being sent to Ashmann Inn to become a maid, Jen finds that there are some horrors tucked away from the inn that has her attempting to escape with the truth behind the building along with her life. Just as with the first installment, this is a survival horror game with players having to sneak around and avoiding hostile enemies.

As mentioned, the game was supposed to release into the market this August, but it looks like the studio needs a bit more time to polish the game up. As a result, the game is being pushed back for a release on October 20, 2020. It’s not too surprising as this coronavirus health outbreak pandemic has caused so many studios to close its doors and work remotely. We’re seeing several games get delayed to allow the studio a bit more time to get the game ready for its official release.

At the very least, the delay isn't too far off from its original intended launch date. Fans who wish to pick up Remothered: Broken Porcelain can do so for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms on October 20, 2020.









Source: Push Square