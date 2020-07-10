Ghost of Tsushima Receives Impressive Cinematic Styled Trailer

Sony Japan has released a brand new, stunning trailer for the upcoming PS4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The new trailer draws inspiration from Samurai Cinema, as the narrative plays a pivotal role in this all-new look at the game. The trailer opens up in black and white, reminiscent of a lot of Japanese films before it quickly takes a turn into color, and then that’s where the action picks up. Within its two minutes run time, the new trailer further excites and makes the launch of this title feel that much bigger.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer for this all-new title. The game releases next week and those who pre-order the game digitally can now officially download the game. Sucker Punch announced this news over on twitter, which you can view down below.

Just ONE WEEK to go until the launch of #GhostOfTsushima! https://t.co/XU3ZJ8Y3dc pic.twitter.com/SamxxoPgYO — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) July 10, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima releases next week July 17 exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Source: PlayStation Japan