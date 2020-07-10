Square Enix Releasing Tomb Raider Bundle This August?

The Tomb Raider franchise has been around for years and its got a massive following. From starting out on the original PlayStation, we’ve seen Lara Croft go through all sorts of incredible adventures that’s taken her to unique and hostile locations. This adventure series has managed to rack up plenty of video game titles for players to enjoy and now it looks like we may get the best of style bundle to enjoy the games released over the past few generations.

There is a leaked image that has been surfacing online leading most to assume that Square Enix has some big plans for Tomb Raider. The franchise may have been a bit dormant since the trilogy conclusion of the latest reboot for the series, but Square Enix may give fans from any generation of Tomb Raider a reason to pick up a new bundle release. Previously, Square Enix trademarked a title known as T.R.U.E. Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience. While nothing had materialized for this trademark, its renewal and a leaked image may confirm that Tomb Raider: The Ultimate Experience is not only something in the works but set to release next month.

This supposed leaked image showcases Tomb Raider games that range from the early PlayStation era to the latest releases. The statement on the image also tells players that you’ll be able to relive Lara’s greatest adventures in one ultimate package. If this is the case, then we may see a nice little bundle that will feature several iconic Tomb Raider games, but it’s uncertain just how many of those games will be packed within the bundle.

Furthermore, the image does indicate that this is something coming out on August 27 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Again, nothing is confirmed but if this image proves to be accurate then we should soon see some type of an announcement from Square Enix with details on just what this Ultimate Experience bundle will entail.

