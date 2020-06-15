Remothered: Broken Porcelain is a New Horror Game Launching This Summer

Sony has unleashed a brand new trailer for a survival horror title, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, one which showcases the utmost haunting imagery you’ve seen in a while.

Check it out down below:

The trailer focuses on what is being called the most gruesome and terrifying game of the year. Based on the new footage shown off, there is no doubt that it will be in the running with those accolades. Developer Modus Games reveals that Remothered: Broken Porcelain is from newcomers and fans of the series, which is always an exciting way to present a new video game.

Lastly, Modus Games has noted that the game has been completely reworked and will see brand new features. Players will be put in the shoes of the protagonist, Jenifer as they are tasked with learning new powers and staying alive from the evils that lurk around each corner. Players will utilize a “completely reworked stealth and cover system, and explore a new crafting and scavenging system.”

Remothered: Broken Porcelain will terrorize players this summer on Aug. 25.

Source: PS Blog