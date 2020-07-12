Ubisoft Releases Ghost Recon: Breakpoint AI Teammates Trailer, Available July 15th

Earlier this week, Ubisoft released a teaser trailer for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and it featured the long-awaited arrival of AI teammates for the shooter title.

Today, during the Ubisoft Forward livestream, the publisher released another trailer, however, this time around it showcased the AI Teammates in action. As I mentioned above, this was a long-awaited feature, and its nice to finally see the feature implemented into the game. The new trailer showcases how AI teammates work, and how the setup will look!

Check out the official trailer for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint AI Teammates trailer down below:

AI Teammates are back, Ghosts. Fury, Fixit, and Vasily have got your back. Customize their look, loadout, and behavior when the free update drops July 15!

Ubisoft has brought the what when it came to their livestream event — Ubisoft Forward. We saw some epic announcements such as Far Cry 6, some detailed looks at highly anticipated titles like Watch Dogs 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and a ton of great other surprises sprinkled throughout the stream. Click here to learn more about the reveals for Ubisoft Forward.

source: YouTube