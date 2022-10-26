Age Of Mythology Definitive Edition Announced

World’s Edge, Microsoft’s team responsible for working on the beloved 25-year-old decade Age Of Empires franchise has been busy over the last few years, with Age Of Empires II, and Age Of Empires III having both been remastered over the last few years, while more recently we’ve seen the launch of the franchise’s newest entry, Age Of Empires IV. Now, one of the franchise’s long-lost, and less acclaimed entries, Age Of Mythology, is now getting its own remaster. Age Of Mythology Retold is on the way.

“Gods will return. Heroes will rise. Legends will battle. Age of Mythology Retold is in production! We know that the Age of Mythology community has been hopefully waiting for a Definitive Edition, and we’ll be delivering. We’re working hard to bring you the glory of the original game with updated graphics, features and more,” the post on the Xbox News Wire reads. No specific release date, nor even a release year was confirmed for the game, but the beloved entry is being rebuilt, and may be looking at a 2024 or later release date, considering the following news.

The news comes amidst a swathe of Age Of Empires news that includes Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age Of Empires IV, both coming to Xbox consoles. Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch on Xbox on January 31, 2022, while the franchise’s fourth entry will grace the platform later in the year.

“We’re ageing up and heading into the console age. Age of Empires is coming to Xbox consoles in 2023! Our team has been listening to you when you’ve been asking us to bring these globally beloved RTS games to Xbox and we’ll be doing that next year,” the post read “After launching and evolving these games, the time is right to bring them to both existing fans and new players on Xbox. 2023 will have two console launches to look forward to: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition arrives on Xbox on January 31, 2023, with Age of Empires IV coming to consoles later in the year.”

That’s not all for the IP either. Previously, Microsoft had announced that the franchises was coming to mobile platforms, something that for most who know a little about the IP, makes a lot of sense. Microsoft didn’t have much new to say on the matter, saying “We shared a teaser trailer for a whole new way to play Age of Empires as it heads to mobile. This uniquely designed, visually stunning game will allow you to build your empire on the go. If the teaser has you excited, there’ll be more to share in the not too distant future. So stay tuned….”

No further franchise news was shared, but Age Of Empires fans will be eating well over the next few years.

