Check Out The Crossbow Action In A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio are working hard at getting players geared up for the release of A Plague Tale: Requiem next week. A new trailer just dropped that showcases the action of protagonist Amicia De Rune’s latest and newest weapon in the game; the crossbow.

Fans of A Plague Tale: Innocence will recall that Amicia had to rely on stealth tactics and a simple slingshot to help her fend off enemies. Now, in the follow-up adventure to the 2018 hit, it seems that the eldest De Rune has developed more offensive skills as well as the stealth tactics that worked so well in the first game. As part of her character’s development from the original title to the sequel, Asobo Studio has equipped Amicia with a silent but deadly weapon in the crossbow. For a look at the crossbow in a bit more detail, you can check out the latest weapon-focused trailer right here.

A Plague Tale: Requiem looks set to bring a solid level of combat challenges for players, so the inclusion of a crossbow will definitely be a welcome one. It’s an excellent choice of weaponry as it embodies the game’s signature stealth-style gameplay but definitely gives Amicia more of a fighting chance against those trying to hunt down her and her younger brother Hugo. As can be seen in this new gameplay footage, Amicia can use the crossbow from quite a substantial range. In addition, it appears that the crossbow will be able to shoot a variety of different arrow styles, such as fire arrows and rope arrows, which Amicia will find helpful when interacting with various environmental puzzles and hazards.

It certainly looks as though the game will be an evolution of the character’s combat skills and narrative arcs, with the adventure taking Amicia and Hugo further away from their home and off to the lush but treacherous landscapes of Southern France. Fleeing the soldiers of the Inquisition and dealing with the rats effectively will form a key part of the gameplay as it did in the first game, but now at least, it seems that Amicia is much better prepared to outwit and fight back against their opponents.

In related news, PC players will need to test the power of their systems to ensure that they can run A Plague Tale: Requiem after the game’s PC requirements were recently released. Graphics card requirements are particularly interesting, with a recommendation of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or an AMD Radeon RX 6800XT in place to run the game on Ultra settings at 1080p at 60fps.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on October 18 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It’ll also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. A cloud-only version of the game will also be heading to Nintendo Switch.

