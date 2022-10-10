Supernatural’s Prequel Is Getting Even More Involved With Jensen Ackles’ Dean Winchester

All Supernatural fans have been awaiting the day which is tomorrow, the airing date for The Winchesters. This show takes place before the events of Supernatural with Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, Mary and John as teenagers…this show is advertised as “A Supernatural Love Story.” Stars Meg Donnelly who played in Disney’s Z.O.M.B.I.E.S. will play Mary Winchester and Drake Rodger from Quiet In My Town will be taking the role of John Winchester.

Over the weekend, Donnelly, Rodger, the showrunner Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles, and his wife who is also an executive producer and former actor on Supernatural Danneel Ackles were all at New York Comic Con for the new prequel series, The Winchesters. Supernatural was one of the longest-running science fiction TV shows that aired on CW. The show finished with 15 seasons and 327 episodes all the way until crossing the finish line in 2020 with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles standing on the bridge from season 1 episode 1 in the pictures that took over the internet on that day that marks history for the show. However, the journey for our Winchester family is far from overall thanks to Jensen Ackles who played Dean Winchester in the series.

On stage with the cast, Tom Welling surprised the NYCC audience with the announcement that he will be playing the role of Mary Winchester’s father, Samuel Campbell, Sam and Dean’s grandfather. Jensen Ackles and Tom Welling both worked together on Smallville so it is so exciting to see both of them working together once again. Another exciting announcement Jensen Ackles made is that Richard Speight Jr., Supernatural fans known as Gabriel and Loki on the show, will be directing some episodes for the prequel The Winchesters.

The excitement doesn’t simply stop there, it gets more interesting with Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles…not only does he pick the role back up of Dean Winchester on the show to narrate the series and pick the music, no, he also appears at the end and sets off on a quest related to the mystery. In doing so, and having two narratives to the show in two different time periods, The Winchesters keeps Supernatural alive and leaves the door wide open for characters to return. One character we are unsure about returning is Jared Padalecki who played Sam Winchester, Dean’s brother in Supernatural, considering he had no idea about the prequel until it was publicly announced on social platforms.

The show, The Winchesters takes place in 1972 and soon starts with Dean Winchester going on a journey. In the first episode will get to see his future father return home from the Vietnam War, have his first few encounters with Supernatural beings, meet Mary, and soon become the demon hunter we all know him to be in Supernatural.

Characters we can expect to see in the pilot are Nida Khurshid from Station 19 as Mary’s friend and also a demon hunter Latika Desai, as well as Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez, another friend, and demon hunter. Ada Monroe who played Demetria McKinney from Tyler Perry’s House of Payne owns a bookshop and will know all about the Men of Letters that will help our main characters.

Thanks to Jensen Ackles, we will see many Easter eggs from Supernatural references throughout this prequel as we watch the origin story of the Winchester family…this is an amazing experience to be able to have as a fellow Supernatural fan and SPNFamily member. This show marked TV history and we are all excited to see this show back on the big screen. Jensen Ackles also said that when he and his wife were creating the series during Covid lockdowns back in 2022, “if we’re gonna expand this world it’s gonna help if there’s a Winchester involved.” Jensen Ackles is more involved with the show than we thought he would be and it is a fantastic thing to see. Now we just gotta hope Jared Padalecki will return as Sam Winchester one more time…

The Supernatural prequel The Winchester will air on CW tomorrow, October 11, 2023.

Source.