Bayonetta 3 – Where To Find Every Umbran Tear In Chapter 7

Bayonetta 3 is split into individual Chapters, however, the game is formulaic in how it arranges those Chapters. Basically, you spend three Chapters in each zone of the game, and there are very clear beats to the story that coincides with that pattern. Chapter 7 is the first Chapter in the desert Multiverse.

This also heralds the return of Viola as the playable character – for better or for worse. Viola is interesting enough, but her gameplay is a bit undercooked, which makes her sections a little bit frustrating. That being said, we are here for Umbran Tears, and Viola is more than capable of tracking them down.

More Bayonetta 3 content:

Where To Find The First Familiar

The first Familiar can’t be found until you’ve played a hefty chunk of this Chapter. Wait until you have had control of Cheshire during a dowsing minigame. Once that has been done, you are ready to track down the first Familiar – the raven.

Instead of progressing through the level, turn around, and head back the way you came. You will see a small crevice on the cliffside to your left. Jump into that and follow the linear trail. Complete Verse 6 and keep on going. You will eventually find the raven resting on the side of a cliff.

To catch this elusive bugger, dash towards it and then use your Grappling Hook to chase it down. The Familiars in Viola’s stage are fairly basic since Viola lacks the mobility tools of Bayonetta. You should catch the raven without much hassle.

How To Find The Second Familiar

You can find the second Familiar rather easily. Keep an eye out for waterfalls – they will be in an area with large sinking sand rivers. Explore behind the waterfalls and you will hear the croaking of a toad. You will find it resting on a rock.

How To Find The Final Familiar

The cat is hard to miss as it is resting on some platforms in the quicksand area of Chapter 7. It will hop between platforms and outrun you for all eternity if you let it. There are two ways of nabbing this Familiar.

Firstly, you can jump into the quicksand, and then slowly move near the cat and jump up. This should result in Viola grabbing the cat before it moves away – although this isn’t 100% reliable and it took several attempts to pull it off.

Another way is to wait until the cat is resting on one of the taller pillars. Go to the nearest pillar, jump straight up, and then double-tap ‘R’ whilst holding forward. Viola should quickly propel herself towards the cat, moving fast enough to grab it before it can escape.

With that, all three Umbra Tears are yours, and another secret level will be unlocked when you complete the Chapter. We have more Bayonetta 3 tips, tricks, and guides for your viewing pleasure, so be sure to check them out. Happy slaying.