Resident Evil: Death Island Trailer Looks Outstanding

There is no shortage of hype built around the Resident Evil franchise. Fans have followed this IP since its original release on the PlayStation. But now, years later, we’re getting more than just video games for the franchise. Instead, we have films, and later this year, we’re getting a new thrilling, action-packed animated film. Resident Evil: Death Island was unveiled already, but today a new trailer dropped, which highlights some incredible action sequences and characters finally getting to meet for the first time.

Resident Evil fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of this movie. While the live-action series has been a bit hit or miss, the new upcoming animated film has plenty of interest already. This film is bringing out quite a few iconic characters from the franchise, which, so far, we can list out a few of past protagonists. The mix of heroes looking to stop a new outbreak includes Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and Rebecca Chambers.

This would mean Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy will finally meet within the franchise after not being in the same game title previously. Plenty of fans are interested in these two meeting, but the narrative also looks quite intense. We know that this film will be taking place between the events of Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7. Also, if you’re curious about appearances, we know that Jill Valentine looks younger similar to her appearance from Resident Evil 3, because of being infected previously with a virus.

As for the narrative, Resident Evil: Death Island follows a new virus that has infected several individuals that link back to Alcatraz Island. With the group looking for answers, they will venture to the island and deal with a new sinister force. But we’ll have to wait and see just what’s in store for them when the film makes a release. Unfortunately, right now, it looks like it’s only set to release on July 7, 2023, for Japan. But we do know that the movie will eventually have a worldwide release.

While we wait for the movie to make its way out finally, you can check out the trailer in the video embedded above. While there are Japanese headers and subtitles, this film is dubbed in English, which could mean that watching the film when it releases in Japan might still be a viable option. In terms of the video game franchise, the most current release is the Resident Evil 4 remake, which follows Leon on a journey to rescue the United States president’s daughter from a newly infected terrorism group.