Boundary Now Has An Official Launch Trailer

There is no shortage of competitive games hitting the marketplace, and if you’re after something new, you might be interested in Boundary. This competitive FPS is a slightly different take on the genre as we’ll be getting a new thrilling experience set in space. That alone provides its own unique differences for players as they’ll have to fight off enemy targets in low gravity. If you have been following this game for a long time, you have been aware that the title will launch on April 13, 2023. But today, we have a brand new launch trailer to further hype up the FPS experience you’ll get with this title.

Boundary is described by developers as a tactical space-based shooter game. It’s here you’ll get to duke it out with opponents while orbiting different space installations. You’re stepping into the role of an Astroperator, which is a heavily armed astronaut. Players can expect an intense firefight by using an advanced suit that can help navigate on a three-dimensional battlefield. With opponents being anywhere on the map, you’ll have to keep your head on a swivel as bullets could come firing your way at any angle. But just like other competitive FPS games, there are plenty of options when it comes to deciding your loadout.

Players within the game can choose from a variety of different weapons and further customize them to their liking. This could mean adjusting stocks, grips, scopes, barrels, or ammunition type. Essentially, it looks like developers will try to keep the game feeling a bit more unique with each player jumping into action. So far, we know that maps will also vary here. While you will be fighting it out in space, there are different installations you’ll battle within. For instance, this could be a map of wreckage and debris to a solar farm.

As mentioned, the game just received a new launch trailer which you can view courtesy of IGN. You can view the footage above, although it will be a bit brief. With that said, those interested in the game can expect it to launch on April 13, 2023, for the PC. More specifically, this will be a PC release on Steam where the developers, Studio Surgical Scalpels, are delivering it through early access. It’s noted that the developers could have this game in early access for about a year unless more work needs to be implemented from player feedback. When the full game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available with bot implementation, ranked server matchmaking, battlepass, among other features that weren’t ready in time for its early access release.