Mortal Kombat Creator Asks Fans If They Want Another Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks Game

Update:

With the poll officially over, it looks like more players are interested in a remastered edition of the game if they had to decide between the two.

Original Story…

The Mortal Kombat franchise is iconic, as everyone is familiar with the IP. From its humble beginnings in arcades to its launching on modern home console platforms, fans who enjoy Mortal Kombat have quite a lengthy history of games to go back on. However, while we are typically looking into the future of new thrilling mainline installments, some spin-off games are worth trying. One of the spin-off titles released in 2005 is Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks.

This game launched for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox platforms. It was a retelling of the Mortal Kombat II narrative but had a different gameplay style. Rather than being a standard fighting game, this was an action-adventure beat ’em-up title. Players would take the role of Liu Kang and Kung Lao as they attempted to protect Earthrealm from the Outworld. While it was a bit of a different gameplay experience, iconic characters from the franchise alongside fatalities were still included within the gameplay. Furthermore, the title was generally well received.

Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks needs a …. — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 11, 2023

But despite being well received, the game never received a sequel. Although, the spin-off title is not something Ed Boon, co-creator of Mortal Kombat, has forgotten about. Over the past few years, there have been attempts to bring out a sequel and even deliver a remastered game edition. But, unfortunately, neither managed to make its way out into development. Still, it looks like Ed Boon is trying it again, as he recently took to his Twitter account and asked fans if they would like to see this spin-off game receive a remastered edition or a sequel.

There is a current poll going on right now, and it might be to gauge just how much interest is still out there for this game. We’re not sure if a studio is already working on this project and if this is a means to hype up an announcement or not. In fact, more rumors are circulating online that the next mainline installment to the franchise, Mortal Kombat 12, is in the works. But perhaps this could be another game that the developers are interested in. After all, it could once again give the IP a bit of a new gameplay experience rather than the standard versus mode the IP is known for. At any rate, we’ll have to continue watching Ed Boon’s Twitter account if there are any additional hints as to when we could expect an official announcement.