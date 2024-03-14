Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Is Now Available and Reviews Are “Eh”

We have to remember this game is from 2004.

Star Wars fans will be happy to know that Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is now avaliable everywhere. The 2004 game is now avaliable to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Playstation. However, this game has sadly been receiving some not-so-good reviews as of late since its release.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is technically a remaster, but the game still does show its age in regards to how it plays. With the game seemingly being dated to the 2000s, many fans are still picking up the game to play it since it is one they loved growing up or have fond memories with.

Players are able to do combat and also drive different Star Wars vehicles such as the X-wing, TIE Fighters, and more. This remastered version of the game does feature graphic improvements, as well as features from exclusive DLC and content that wasn’t seen when the game was first released years ago.

Something that has been putting a bit of a bad taste in other players’ mouths is the price of the game. Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection has a cost of $35 dollars on Steam, which is kinda expensive for an older model game. While it does have exclusive content, it doesn’t explain exactly why the game costs so much other than a possible money grab.

The remaster does also feature a upscaled 4K support and runs on 60FPS, which isn’t what we are used to today but we do have to remember that this is a older model game. No matter what, this is a fan favorite for many and it will be worth giving a try.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.