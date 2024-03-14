Diablo 4 to Add Ray-Tracing Later This Month

Who knew this hellish world could look so pretty?

Diablo IV_20230604215759

Making a spooky $666 million in its first five days, Diablo 4 has continued to attract players despite its pricey cosmetic microtransactions constantly making headlines. The game’s narrative and haunting atmosphere are as addicting as its predecessors, and according to a new post from Nvidia, Diablo 4 is about to be enhanced even further.

On March 26, the game will receive its ray-tracing update, making the world of Sanctuary even more breathtaking. A brief trailer has been uploaded to YouTube to show off the changes players can expect.

“Armor, water, windows, and other suitably reflective surfaces will now feature accurate, realistic ray-traced reflections and ray-traced transparent reflections, making battles in Sanctuary even more spectacular,” the post reads. “The many shadows of Diablo 4 will be enhanced with ray tracing, adding extra detail to all scenes.”

Patch 1.3.4 was released for Diablo 4 earlier this week, fixing several high-profile bugs. This includes fixes for The Gauntlet, the game’s eight-minute speedrun dungeon. Players recently discovered an exploit allowing them to re-enter the area after leaving using a Scroll of Escape, effectively spoiling the leaderboard.

Recently, Microsoft announced that the game would be added to Game Pass on March 28. This is the first Activision Blizzard title to be included with the service following its acquisition of the company.

Diablo 4 was released in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. By August 2023, it boasted over 12 million players. Its first expansion pack, Vessel of Hatred, is expected to be released in late 2024.