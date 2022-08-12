Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Use This To Understand the Story

While Xenoblade Chronicles 3 tells an excellent story, it can certainly be a little confusing at times. With the sheer number of characters and plot elements that are introduced, it’s only natural then for some players to get a little turned around when thinking about who did what and why.

If you’re finding yourself struggling with keeping the game’s rotating cast of characters straight, you’re not alone. Take a look at the guide below for a menu that can help clear things up and keep the story straight.

More Xenoblade Chronicles 3 guides:

| 6 Easy Combat Tips | How To Unlock All Characters & Classes | Collapsed Traderpon Quest Guide | How To Unlock All Traversal Abilities | Monster Types Explained | Tactics Guide | Chain Attack Guide | How to Attack Cancel | Heroes Explained | Ouroboros Form Explained | Fusion Arts Explained | What Do You Unlock With Amiibo? | Master Arts Explained | Interlink Level Explained | What Do Nopon Coins Do? | Ouroboros Chain Attack Guide | Aggro Value Explained | Use This Underused Feature to Manage Equipment and Classes Easily | Should You Clean Your Clothes? | Art Follow-Up Explained | Nopon Coin X-Change Location | How Many Chapters Are There? | 3 Best Accessories For Each Class | What Do Ether Cylinders Do? |

Using the Affinity Chart

The Affinity Chart is a menu that gives the player plenty of insight into the web relationships between the many characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It groups all of the related characters together and gives a brief overview of how each person is related to the other and how they feel about one another. For example, you can choose to view all of the characters from Colony 11 and the lines connecting them will not only tell you how they’re all connected, but also give a brief update on how their relationship is.

Although the Affinity Chart doesn’t provide a detailed summary of the events of the story, it still can help you keep all of the characters straight along with how they all relate to one another. To find the Affinity Chart, open the main menu with the X button and then select “Affinity Chart.” From here, you’ll be shown a map of the world. You can click on specific colonies to be taken straight to their place on the chart. Once you’ve selected one colony, you’re free to explore the chart however you wish.

Unfortunately, the Affinity Chart doesn’t feature any of the game’s main cast of playable characters so understanding how they relate to the characters on the chart will be up to your memory or a useful lore video.