26 Best Character Customization Games

Many games nowadays allow you to customize a character or group of characters to the style you want them to be. These 24 titles are some of the best at that.

#26 Starfield

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: September 06, 2023

Steam | Xbox

The team at Bethesda has been crafting masterful gaming titles for over 25 years. But now, they seek to push themselves to new heights with the arrival of Starfield. This game will be the first new universe they’ve made in some time, and they endeavor to build something that every player will want to explore and enjoy.

You’ll take to the stars and enjoy a storyline that’ll have you making various choices that can affect what you do and where you go next. Or you can simply venture into the universe they’ve created so you can see all there is to see.

With potentially hundreds of hours of gameplay, you’ll not be bored for some time.

#25 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: August 25, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

There are many things to look forward to with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. But just about everyone will agree that the “core focus” is that you’ll be able to customize your mech from top to bottom and make it whatever you want it to be.

FromSoftware has always focused on customization in their mech franchise, but this takes it to a new level. Every change you make, especially with the mech legs, will inform how your robot works in a fight. Will you try to overload it with weapons to take out all foes? Or will you focus on speed and maneuverability so that nothing can harm you? The choice is yours.

#24 The Sims 4

We’ll start with easily one of the most obvious cases of character customization. The Sims 4 is the latest in the franchise that is all about creating a life for yourself outside of real life. So whether you’re doing the day-to-day grind of living or going to one of the areas brought to you by the expansions, you’ll get to do things your way.

Design your character from top to bottom, and then have them do whatever you want! There’s a reason this series has lasted this long and sold millions. The game grants you tons of freedom, and people love that.

23 WWE 2K22

We’ll now head to a game where customization goes just as deep. WWE 2K22 is another in a long line of titles, and people have always loved the ability to create a pro wrestler that matches their style.

In the career mode, you can create a male or female wrestler, design them how you want, teach them the moves you want, and then send them on their journey through the WWE. But, of course, how well you do will depend on the matches you win and lose. So shoot for the stars and make yourself the champ!

There are multiple other modes within the game, including being the general manager of a show and seeing how well you can manage your superstars!

#22 Red Dead Online

Online games will have multiple spots on this list. But we thought we’d start with a title that has gotten much fan love. Red Dead Online was a companion to Rockstar’s hit franchise. In it, you’ll design a character and find yourself in the American West.

Once you do, it’s your job to choose what they’ll be. Will you become an outlaw and raid towns, trains, and whatever else you find to ensure you have money to burn?

Or will you take the path of the common person and make trade and business to earn an honest living? With millions to play with, your journey in the West will be exciting.

#21 Soulcalibur 6

While not the greatest fighting game franchise out there, we’d be foolish not to note the deep character customization option that Soulcalibur 6 has. Many of the franchise’s entries have featured a character creator in some form. But with the sixth mainline entry, we get a very robust and exciting version many fans have had fun with since the game’s launch.

Many have taken to the creator to recreate some of their favorite characters from other franchises—something we applaud.

To see your creation go up against some of the classic characters of the franchise? That’s pretty cool. So don’t be afraid to make yours and put them to the test!

#20 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is a twist on your standard character customization title. Don’t get us wrong. You will be able to customize your character how you want. You’ll have nine classes to choose from, each with skills to learn. You can also get and upgrade weapons and armor to better pad your stats.

But the twist is the Pawns. These are creatures that will aid you in battle. But how they grow is up to you. You can mold them into the support creatures you need to take on deadly enemies. They’ll learn from you, so be sure to teach them well. Or don’t. That’s an option too.

#19 Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Are you ready to experience a classic-style RPG with deep character customization and choices? If so, prepare to learn about Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

In the game, your world has been at war with a chaotic entity for a hundred years. But now, you have the power to save everyone and close the rift that this evil comes from.

But doing so will not be easy, and your chosen path will determine what kind of “hero” you want to be. You have options within 12 races and 25 classes to base your character on. Add that to the thousand skills, abilities, and more you can wield. You’ll be able to be whoever you want.

#18 Code Vein

With many RPG-style titles, you must pick a class and stick with it throughout the game. Code Vein doesn’t want you to do that because it doesn’t want to limit what your character can do.

You play a Revenant who must venture into the underworld to discover their past. But to face the enemies that await, you must be the right class and wield the right weaponry. So take on foes with what you feel is best. But if it doesn’t work? Swap out at any time.

Try and bulk up your standard build or mix abilities to see what results you get! Death is only the beginning in this game.

#17 Sunset Overdrive

For most people, an energy drink transforming people into monsters would be bad. But in Sunset Overdrive, you’re not playing a typical protagonist. Instead, you’re playing a guy who doesn’t mind being in an over-the-top world because you get to do whatever you want with the abilities you now have.

Throughout the game, you’ll get to upgrade various weapons and abilities so that you can bound through the city and tackle whatever obstacle you want.

Don’t be afraid to get crazy to get the job done. You’re likely to have more fun that way. So get ready to send things into overdrive!





#16 Demon’s Souls Remake

Behold the game that started it all! It may not have been appreciated in its time, but the Demon’s Souls Remake released at the PS5’s launch showed that FromSoftware knew what they were doing and was smart to keep going with it.

In the title, the world has been blanketed by a monster-filled fog thanks to “The Old One.” You are a warrior who has made it through the fog and seeks to right the wrongs made by others. You’ll gain weapons and skills through your journey to fit off the ferocious creatures that stand against you.

Death is certain, but what you do after death is up to you!

#15 MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

When there’s a war spanning countless systems in space, it’s the mercenaries who will profit the most from it.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will give you a chance to be that mercenary. You’ll lead a company of like-minded souls to battle to grow your company and rain fire down on any who stand in your way. What are the main customization choices in the title? The mechs. Duh!

You can make legions of unique mechs between the chassis, the weapons you’ll have access to, and the various equipment you can attach to improve your stats.

Bring them all to bear to kill enemies, destroy bases, and earn cash.

#14 Path of Exile

If you hear that a game offers you “unlimited customization” for your character, would you believe them? If you play Path of Exile, you’ll see why you should take them at their word.

You play as an exile who was wrongfully sent to a continent full of monsters. To get revenge, you must fight your way back and grow stronger through each battle.

The main component of customization is through gems. You’ll collect, trade, and acquire them to learn new abilities on your skill tree.

Add to that the items you can get, and you’ll be able to build whatever warrior you want to be.

#13 Final Fantasy XIV Online

To some, Final Fantasy XIV Online is their definitive experience within this franchise. One reason is that they’ve been playing it for years, and the title has continually cranked out content to satisfy them.

The final expansion indeed came out a while back, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to do. You’ll create a character from multiple races and classes and set them off on an expansive adventure that tackles multiple regions.

Just the expansions alone will give you plenty of content. But when you string them together? That’s something that will leave many of you in awe.

#12 Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy_20230204011552

The newest game on this list in terms of release, Hogwarts Legacy, gives you plenty of customization options to ensure your Hogwarts journey is unique and fun.

For example, you’ll not only get to design the look of your witch/wizard, but you’ll also choose the house you want to be in!

Once assigned, you’ll head out into the school and the grounds to learn how to be a great witch/wizard. But what kind do you want to be? That’s another choice for you. You can even choose to master the Dark Arts and learn the Unforgivable Curses!

What will your legacy be when you’re done?

#11 The Elder Scrolls Online

While we’ll have a classic entry in this franchise later on, we need to focus on the MMORPG that has been going on for years and isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The Elder Scrolls Online puts you on Tamriel and lets you be whatever you want. We mean that in the largest sense possible. You’ll get to pick your race and class, and you can grow even further as you take on quests and fight enemies.

Plus, if you haven’t played for a while and need to catch up on things, all the past DLC is now free! Add that to the upcoming DLC that’ll add two more classes to be, and you have a robust MMORPG that you need to try out.

#10 Monster Hunter Rise

The hit monster-fighting RPG from Capcom has had quite the run since its release in 2021. The franchise is built on the idea of character customization not only at the start of the title but throughout. After all, the focus of the titles is to hunt down monsters. But when some monsters are exponentially tougher than others? You’ll need to up your game.

In Monster Hunter Rise, both through the main game and its DLC, your job is to protect others from the monsters that threaten the land. You’ll need to kill them, take the materials they left behind, and use them to forge new armor and weapons.

Do so, and you might stand a chance against tougher foes.

#9 Dragon Age Inquisition

A few Bioware titles are on this list, and Dragon Age Inquisition remains the latest entry in the beloved RPG franchise. However, that will change soon. We hope.

Regardless, in the game, you’ll create an Inquisitor whose sole mission is to save the world! No problem. Right?

Once you set off on your quest, you’ll face terrifying threats and must overcome them one after another. Just as important, how your character interacts with others will drastically affect the story. Explore the vast world and see what new weapons, gear, and abilities you can bestow upon your Inquisitor.

So what are you waiting for? The world needs saving!

#8 Animal Crossing New Horizons

Behold the game that took the world by storm in 2020. Animal Crossing New Horizons was the game that everyone needed because it was a game that let them live a life even though many couldn’t/wouldn’t go outside.

You’ll create a character and then be “granted” an island by Tom Nook. It’s here that the customization elements take off. Through your character, you’ll design your island to be whatever you want it to be!

You can make it an island paradise or recreate something from the real world. It’s just a matter of time and bells. You can bring other classic characters from the series to your islands or invite your real-world friends to it!

#7 Elden Ring

2022’s Game of the Year in many minds, Elden Ring puts you in a grand world full of potential and danger. Through a story helped by George R.R. Martin, you’ll witness gods and monsters fighting it out for power and claiming the land you roam as their own.

Naturally, you’ll stop them, but you’ll need a powerful warrior to do it. That’s where the customization comes in. Much like other titles that FromSoftware has made, you’ll get to make a “build” for your character and frequently augment it to suit your needs. Plus, as you face tougher bosses, you might need to change gear or weapons to handle their abilities.

#6 Divinity: Original Sin II

We’ve shown you plenty of RPGs with deep customization options and free, but Divinity: Original Sin II puts many to shame with how deep it goes.

You’ll be set in a fantastical world where the old gods are dead, and new ones are rising up. You’ll choose who you are from six different races and then make the world yours. Or not.

As the game happily boasts, you’ll get to do what you want with who you want at any time. You can even play co-op with friends to heighten the experience.

Or you can become a “game master” and tell your own tales in the universe!

#5 Disco Elysium

Hailed as one of the best RPGs ever made, Disco Elysium takes the tabletop experience it’s based on and cranks it to a new level.

Everything within the game is about customization in one form or another. For example, you’re a detective hired to help out a city block. But what you do within that block is up to you. You can be a kind detective and just want to help out people.

Or you can be a violent and vicious man and do whatever you feel is right to get answers. You’ll also have freedom in the skills you get, the activities you do, and more. Each run, you can do differently and get different results.

#4 Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Some out there might be curious about Fire Emblem: Three Houses being on this list. You’ll accurately note that there isn’t as much character customization when it comes to Byleth. You choose their gender, and that’s about it.

But where this game shines regarding customization is how you handle your other units. You’ll slowly teach them the skills you want them to learn to be the classes you desire. You can even go far off the beaten path to make a mage a sword user. Or make an archer a Pegasus knight. It’s all up to you to make the balanced or powerful team you want.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

How can you not put one of the deepest games of all time near the top of a customization list? Exactly.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim stands as one of the best titles ever and part of that is the customization element. Even without it the game would be deep, but because of its addition, you can have multiple playthroughs and keep things fresh every time.

Not that we recommend that due to how long you’d be playing this game. It’s true that you are the Dragonborn in every run, but how you develop that character is up to you. Craft them into the ultimate warrior and ensure Skyrim never forgets your name.

#2 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

We have a soft spot for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition because it’s three incredible games in one go, and that’s nothing to scoff at. But within each game, you have customization options for your character and beyond that affect the game.

In the first game, you choose their looks and backstory. You can then choose how Commander Shepherd reacts to situations, including whether he acts as a “Paragon” or a “Renegade.”

Then, when you head to gameplay, you can choose various classes for Shepherd to be, and they can be vastly different in terms of abilities. So be the Commander you want to be to drive off the Reaper threat!

#1 Warframe

Why is Warframe the No.1 entry on our list? There are multiple reasons. But the biggest one is that this game has far more customization options than you’d expect.

For example, you’re not necessarily customizing a character at the start, but rather, picking a “character model” to use. There are 50+ Warframes for you to use, each with unique abilities and powers. Some are swordfighters; some are brutes, some are speedsters, etc. Naturally, you’ll want to pick the one that best suits your playstyle.

Then, there are the weapons. Outside of their main weapons, there are 500+ items to put into their arsenal. That’s a lot of variety.