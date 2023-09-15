Hades II Gets Huge Update From Supermassive Games

There are plenty of developers you can trust to make an incredible game, given their talent and the skills they have shown off repeatedly. Supermassive Games is one such developer. They have a string of titles they have showcased their talents on, and one of them will be getting a sequel next year via Hades II. The Greek Mythology-inspired series made a big splash when it was initially released and was a Game of the Year contender/winner thanks to its incredible replay value and content. Fast forward to now, and Supermassive Games has dropped a big update highlighting some key details about its release.

For example, the game will have an “Early Access” period coming in Q2 2024. This is designed to be a “technical test,” and thus, gamers can help refine the game alongside the developer. The test won’t feature the full game, but instead, segments of it that can be added to over time:

“The story will expand with each update, as we introduce more characters, and deepen relationships with existing ones,” the team said. “This process will culminate in our v1.0 launch, which will feature the conclusion to the story and any other finishing touches. We don’t yet know exactly how long it will take us to get to v1.0 of Hades II, as our experience developing in Early Access has taught us (among many things) to expect the unexpected. For now, our focus is to keep building core content — environments, characters, weapons, Boons, story events, music, and more — as we gear up for our Technical Test and Early Access launch”.

So, as you can see, Supermassive Games is driven to ensure that Hades II is just as good as the original title, and they’re not afraid to let the gaming community help them make the title better for its true launch. On that note, the game is also slated for a Q2 2024 full launch, though that could change based on Early Access. It should be noted that the original game, as stated by the team, also had an early access launch. It did so in 2018 and then released fully in 2020. It’s fair to say the Early Access period won’t be as long, given the “baseplate” of the first title, but you never know.

The sequel will focus on the princess of the underworld going up against one of the Greek Titans, Kronos. With Hectate and the Greek Gods at your side, you’ll fight off the titan’s forces and attempt to save your father.