Hades II Gets Official Plot Breakdown

The Game Awards may have had its highs and lows, but there’s no doubt that it surprised many gamers with some of its announcements. One of the earliest of the set was the reveal of Hades II from Supergiant Games. The title was a surprise because Supergiant has been doing a good job of making one-off games and then heading in an entirely different direction. Yet, they made a direct sequel for a game everyone loved. Not that the fans are complaining, it was one of the most-watched trailers at the show. They’re just surprised they’re getting the game.

The reveal trailer dropped many details about what the game would be about, but now, Supergiant Games has dropped an official description for the title. They note:

“Hades II is a direct sequel, set in and around the Underworld of Greek myth after the events of the original game. Chronos, the Titan of Time and the wicked father of Hades and his brothers, has escaped his imprisonment in the depths of the Underworld to wage war on Olympus. Can Time itself be stopped?”

A key difference in the sequel is who we will be playing as. The first game had us playing as Zagreus, the son of Hades. But now, we’ll play as Melinoe, the “Princess of the Underworld.” Those that know Greek Mythology know that Melinoe was the daughter of Zeus and Persephone after Zeus pulled some of his typical shenanigans. Hence, it’s very possible that Melinoe will be a full-blown child of Hades like Zagreus was, but only time will tell.

From the trailer, we also know that one other key character will be present through the title: Hectate. She is the mother of witchcraft and has played a role in many mythologies, including DC Comics! She’s seen training Melinoe in the trailer and serves as a kind of mentor to ensure that she’s ready for the fight.

Another question you might have about the sequel is whether you’ll need to have played the original game to enjoy this one. Supergiant Games made it clear that you won’t need to play the first game to understand the plot of the second. But if you do play both games, you’ll find Easter Eggs and references to enjoy.

Furthermore, if you’re hoping for a mode that’ll team up Melinoe and Zagreus, that won’t happen. The sequel will be single-player only. Still, the game will be fun to play if the original is any indication.

