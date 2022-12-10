Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer Revealed, April 2023 Premiere

A new trailer for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) was revealed on Saturday. The new season will begin airing in April 2023 with studio Ufotable remaining in charge of animation production. Episode 1 will be an hour long and is also receiving a special screening in theaters across Japan on February 3, 2023, which also starts off with the last two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc (Season 2). A key visual was also released for the announcement which you can check out below.

Demon Slayer Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc (Season 2) began airing in December 2021 and ran over the course of 11 episodes, ending in February 2022. The season is currently the second-highest-rated anime of the year on both MyAnimeList (8.84) and Anilist (88%), sitting behind Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 on both sites. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in the recent success of the anime series.

The movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Train went on to become the highest-grossing anime film of all time and it’s not even close. The iconic film went on to gross over $500 million at the worldwide box office and almost $3 million in Blu-Ray DVD sales. For perspective, the second highest-grossing film of all time is Spirited Away at $395 million. And, more recently, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 became the closest series-based movie to get near the film’s numbers and that’s at $196 million worldwide. Want even more perspective? One Piece: Film Red (2022) is the highest-grossing film of the entire iconic One Piece anime franchise–that only reached $129 million.

This doesn’t even account for the 16 awards that Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba – Infinity Train won as well. The anime series has gone on to become so popular that a recent poll showed that 19% of households in Japanese households watch Demon Slayer–that equates to 10 million citizens. And it gets even crazier. Oricon released a poll in 2020 that showed over 90% of Japan’s public is, at the very least, familiar with Demon Slayer, leaving no doubt what the most popular anime series of all time has become.

Demon Slayer Manga

Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer started its successful journey when it was first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2016. The series officially ended in 2020 with chapter 201 (Volume 23). US-based publisher VIZ Media has also printed all the volumes in English. Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba currently has over 150 million copies in circulation as of October 22, making it the 9th highest-selling manga of all time.

The manga has also won 7 awards over the course of its four-year run, including “Book of the Year” at the 2020 Da Vinci Annual Book of the Year Awards. The series also won 11 individual awards for its characters at the Animedia Character Awards 2019, making it the most awards given out to a single series in a single year in Animedia history—a record that still stands today.

In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life. (Manga synopsis via VIZ Media)

The Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc trailer is the second to be shown since the new season was announced. The series will premiere in [] 2023.

Source: Official Twitter