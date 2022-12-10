Octopath Traveler II Steelbook Comes Free With Best Buy Pre-Order

At one time, when you bought a video game, that was it. That was all you would get. You’d get the video game, and then you’d go home and enjoy it. But as time went on, and the competition to be the place you bought the video game at grew, retailers would try to do something special. They would attempt to lure you to “their side” by offering unique items or rewards if you bought with them. Some of them are basic stuff, but sometimes you’ll find retailers offering top-of-the-line swag. A great example is Best Buy and Octopath Traveler II.

The anticipated RPG is coming out next February, and you can pre-order the game right now. If you were to do it at Best Buy, they’d give you a free steelbook inscribed with some beautiful game art.

Best Buy offering free steel book with Octopath Traveler II pre-orders https://t.co/x99qLnHnWC pic.twitter.com/Qp0UtGLlLq — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) December 10, 2022

It’s important to note that many steelbooks only come with special editions of games. That means you usually have to pay extra to get them as part of your collection, but not here. Here you’ll get it for free if you pre-order it. That’s quite a deal. Granted, many of you won’t care for a steelbook, but others will want this because of the cover’s value and beauty.

Focusing on the game, Octopath Traveler II has many gamers excited for what’s coming. The original title helped kick off the 2.5-HD phenomenon, and the sequel will further embrace that. But, just as important, while it is a sequel, things will be different.

For example, all eight main characters will be brand-new. They’ll have original stories to watch unfold and different abilities to use in and out of battle. That’s good because it’ll keep the game fresh, and players will wonder what’ll happen next with them.

Square Enix has put in some quality-of-life improvements as well. For example, when it comes to travel, you’ll be able to use a boat to get around key areas. You’ll have special adventures you can wade into on the water, including finding a ghost ship!

Also, based on fan requests, you’ll have the “Crossed Paths” story sections. In them, two characters will work together to help resolve an issue they encounter. There are also improvements in the battle system with mechanics and visuals.

We’ve only had one set of character trailers so far, but that will likely change as we get ever closer to the February 24th, 2023, release date.

Source: Best Buy