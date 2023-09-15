Capcom Confirms Their Presentation Lineup For Tokyo Game Show

We are nearing the end of this year, and still, there are some events to mark down on your calendar. While summer typically brings in a wide variety of showcases with updates and announcements, this month, there is the Tokyo Game Show. Now, the presentations are typically quite a bit earlier for the States due to the time difference. But those that are around might find some showcases worth sitting in on. For instance, Capcom is having a presentation that will be streamed to the public on September 21, 2023. Here are the latest details released so far regarding the stream.

Those who can attend the Tokyo Game Show will get hands-on experience with several upcoming video games heading into the marketplace. But much like other events and expos, there are several streams planned ahead. Online viewers will get to sit in on some of the showcases planned, including Capcom’s. As mentioned, Capcom’s stream is set to take place on September 21, 2023, starting at 7 AM PDT. So, for some, this might line up with your daily schedules to sit in and view. Fortunately, we already have a heads-up on what is planned to be streamed during this showcase.

Join us next Thursday, Sep. 21 7am PDT for our #TGS2023 Capcom Online Program.



Get ready for:



🐲 Dragon’s Dogma 2

💎 Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways and VR Mode

⚖️ Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

💪 Street Fighter 6

🦖 Exoprimal



📺 Info: https://t.co/tGJkktaSsc pic.twitter.com/M1lWgG5IMe — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) September 15, 2023

Thanks to a recent tweet from Capcom’s official Twitter account, we’re finding out about this lineup. In this stream, players can get updates regarding Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Resident Evil 4. That doesn’t mean there will not be any surprises to be unveiled during the stream. However, you’ll at least know what games are confirmed to be present during the stream, which will have updates and details for what’s coming to the game soon.

For instance, Resident Evil 4 will have details about the Separate Ways DLC. If you don’t recall, we had the grand unveiling of the new DLC coming to the game during the PlayStation State of Play stream last night. This campaign addition allows players to take the role of Ada Wong and view her point of view throughout the Resident Evil 4 campaign. With the stream taking place next week, we’ll have to wait and see if any other titles managed to get a showcase. Capcom has quite a wide collection of IPs to make use of, and most recently, fans have pleaded with the company to revive the Dino Crisis franchise.