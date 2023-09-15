Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Dev Credits PS5 For Bigger Experiences

The PlayStation 5 is just a few years old now, and after the pandemic, some development studios are just now getting the hang of things for the console. Still, we’ve seen quite a few games released that offer both a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 version. But with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release, we’re only seeing a launch on the PlayStation 5. So, much like how Final Fantasy XVI was released as completely optimized for the PlayStation 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be another game to test the experience PlayStation 5 consoles could deliver for players. Today, we’re finding out that one developer who worked on the game at Insomniac Games is crediting the PlayStation 5 to provide bigger and better experiences.

Thanks to an interview post from Gamesindustry.biz, we’re finding out that the senior creative director for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is crediting the PlayStation 5 as an absolute powerhouse console. Insomniac Games has been quite busy these past few years with releases. Their latest big title launch coming out is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, in which Bryan Intihar notes that the development team wanted to provide a more grand experience. According to Bryan, they knew that the next mainline installment to the Spider-Man franchise would be developed for the PlayStation 5, and they had a pretty key producer for the game. Mark Cerny helped produce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and if that name doesn’t ring a bell, this is the lead system architect for the PlayStation 5.

So, having the extra bit of help and using the power of the PlayStation 5 SSD, the development team knew they could push the envelope. Players will get to swing faster and provide a seamless transition, whether it’s going from exterior to interior or being below ground to above ground quickly. The PlayStation 5 loading times allow for a faster experience that would normally take the PlayStation 4 longer to process.

We knew from the beginning we were going to make Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5. And then it’s about what the PlayStation 5 offers that we can take advantage of. We are very lucky to work with Mark Cerny. Mark is one of the producers of the game. He is my mentor. I owe a lot to him in terms of who I am today professionally. Working with Mark helped us understand where the console is going. We knew about the SSD. And so that fantasy of players of ‘I want to swing faster and faster and faster’, we knew we could deliver that. Bryan Intihar – Gamesindustry.biz

With that said the creative director did go on to note that with this new SSD and seamless transitions, they could offer more memorable boss fights. Gamesindustry.biz, who had a chance to try out a demo of the upcoming game, noted that there was a boss battle that took players in the sewers, to the above surface, a chase throughout the city, across the water, and eventually up a building. So it seems like boss fights could really provide an unforgettable experience. With all this seamless and fast processing, you might not even want to touch the fast travel system.

At any rate, we don’t have too long of a wait before we can get our hands on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The video game will be landing exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the game in the video embedded below.