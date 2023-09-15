Gwen Stacy Not Involved In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Storyline

Sorry, Spider-Gwen fans, it looks like Gwen Stacy won’t be showing up in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Or at the very least she won’t be in the narrative. The video game is one of the more anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusives coming to the platform this year. However, if you’re hopeful that Insomniac Games will finally open up the franchise to feature Gwen in some capacity, it doesn’t look very hopeful. Recently, The Gamer managed to ask about the character when speaking with the narrative director for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Jon Paquette.

For some, Gwen Stacy is just becoming a character on their radar. Thanks to the animated films for the Spider-Man franchise, Gwen fans might have hoped Spider-Gwen was going to show up in some capacity. While the character has been around for ages with the comic book series, the Gwen Stacy character was a love interest for Peter Parker. However, with the different timelines, Gwen Stacy has become New York City’s savior instead of Peter Parker. So we’re not entirely sure just how this character might show up in the Insomniac Games version of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

At any rate, this character could very well be a complete no-show, according to Jon Paquette. The Gamer managed to speak with the narrative director after trying a game demo. When pressed about the iconic character, Jon noted that the studio is a massive fan of Marvel, and plenty of pitches of different characters showed up in the game, such as Gwen. However, when they settled in on the story Insomniac Games wanted to tell, it didn’t feature Gwen.

You know what, we entertain [the idea of] all the characters all the time. All of us at the studio are fans of Marvel. And so, one of the great things about Insomniac is that we love to get ideas from everybody on the team, so we’re always getting ideas. But we also need to stay focused on what is the story that we’re trying to tell and Gwen isn’t part of the story that we’re trying to tell unfortunately. But, who knows? Jon Paquette – The Gamer

So, while Gwen is potentially not showing up this time around, it at least was a character on Insomniac Games’ radar. Who knows, perhaps we’ll see her show up in some kind of form in the next game installment or even a hint of this character or other timelines at the end of this upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release. Of course, with the map being larger, we’ll have to scour for any clues or Easter Eggs. Fortunately, getting around the world should be even faster this time around, thanks to the PlayStation 5.

Currently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023. When the game is released, you’ll find it exclusively for the PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can view the game trailer in the video we have embedded below.