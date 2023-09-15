Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Utilizes Updated Fast Travel System

There was plenty to discuss regarding yesterday’s Sony State of Play event. Numerous trailers were dropped about various games coming out this year and next, with one of the biggest presentations going to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game got two trailers talking about the various suits you can wear or get via pre-orders and the new ways to enjoy New York City. Regarding the latter, the team at Insomniac Games went into significant detail about how you could enjoy New York like never before, play as either Spider-Man in the open world and more! But a subtler detail was tucked away that only some players noticed later.

We’re speaking about the fast travel elements of the game. You could fast-travel to certain spots in the original titles to save you lots of time and web-slinging. But typically, when you did that, the game would hit you with a load screen to properly render everything around you before leaving you in a certain spot. However, as shown in this clip from that trailer, you won’t have to worry about that anymore. Once you hit a fast travel icon location, you’ll be dropped straight into that spot and get to soar around with your Web Wings before you go where you want to go:

Spider-Man 2 fast travel to gameplay transition 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/G86T6VUOVa — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 14, 2023

This incredible ability is thanks to the PS5’s SSD hardware, which allows them to do this kind of fast travel without a single load screen to block your path. Granted, the load screens in the previous titles weren’t the worst, but they were noticeable. Insomniac Games clearly wanted to make it easier and faster for gamers to get around so that they could continue to explore New York at their leisure. If everything is this smooth and fast, then players will likely not have to stop that much at all during gameplay outside of cutscenes.

As for the rest of New York and what it offers, the recent trailer brought many things to attention. For example, both Miles Morales and Peter Parker will have specific things for themselves to do within this updated version of New York. That means you’ll need to tackle certain tasks as one Spider-Man versus the other. Just as important, there are numerous new activities and things to do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, encouraging players to roam around the city to see what they can find, and according to the team, there’s a lot to find.

Players can see this all for themselves when the game arrives on October 20th.