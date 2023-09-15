SpyxAnya: Operation Memories Revealed

As is tradition at this point, if there’s a hit anime out in the world, then someone will decide to make a video game adaptation of it. In this case, the hit series SpyXFamily is getting a video game via SpyxAnya: Operation Memories. Right off the bat, it’s clear this title isn’t so much about the overall series as it is about playing as a specific psychic character. That’s good! As it means it won’t try and shove the plot of the main series down players’ throats but instead give them a more meaningful experience as they play as Anya.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, the entire game is focused on Anya making memories within her “new life.” She’ll go to places like the park or a museum and hang out with her “mom and dad” and her dog bond. She’ll also have time at school and more. The photo diary you make will depend on the choices you make and the activities you do. So, the potential for a different diary depending on different decisions is possible. The game comes out next year, and you can check out the trailer for SpyxAnya: Operation Memories below:

For those unfamiliar with the tale of SpyXFamily, it’s set in a fictional nation where a divide threatens war. Specifically, there is an “east and west” situation going on, and one side is desperate for civil war not to happen. As a result, they send their top spy, “Agent Twilight” over to the other part of the nation in an attempt to get close to one of its leaders. The problem? The leader is paranoid and only appears in public in certain situations.

The workaround? The leader has a son who goes to a prestigious school. So they assign Twilight the task of getting a wife and kid to blend in and get said kid into the school. You see who the kid is, right? Yep, it’s Anya. Twilight, now going by Loid Forger, adopts Anya and marries a mysterious woman named Yor to help sell his cover story. That alone would be quite an anime adventure. Except, Yor is secretly an assassin, and Anya is psychic! So, while Loid tries to balance maintaining the illusion of being a “family man,” he has to go around saving the world. Anya is totally fine with her “spy papa” and helps where she can. You’ll probably see her “helping” at times in her video game.