Xbox Game Pass Has Over 30 Million Members

There are no shortages these days when it comes to subscription services. We see them everywhere across all kinds of entertainment mediums. So naturally, we’re also finding subscription services proving to be popular for the video game industry. Today, Microsoft’s Xbox senior director of global brand and integrated marketing, Craig McNary, has posted a new update to their LinkedIn profile that unveils how many subscribers they see on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning that the updated profile confirms that Xbox Game Pass has managed to bring in over 30 million subscribers. That’s quite a number and also a profit for Xbox. At any rate, it looks like this is growing up to be quite a hit for Microsoft, although it might also help that we just recently had a significant video game drop for the service, which could have prompted more subscribers to flock to the service. I’m, of course, referring to Bethesda’s latest new RPG offering, Starfield. That game was a highly anticipated title for fans of the Bethesda studio, who previously released games for franchises such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

So we might see Xbox Game Pass continue to thrive and stick around for the long haul. Of course, there might be another reason we’re seeing a sudden influx of players on the Xbox Game Pass service. It was just this month that we saw the removal of Xbox Live Gold, which saw the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core. This new tier replaced Xbox Live Gold while retaining its main features, such as special discounts and online multiplayer.

With that said, Xbox Game Pass is a solid subscription service if you’re after a wide collection of video games to enjoy at any given moment. All of Microsoft’s first-party video game titles will be available at launch with the subscription service. Likewise, they will remain on the service while third-party video games will get added in for a specific duration of time. These tiers are also varied in terms of what video games you can expect and additional benefits. For instance, the most basic tier right now, Xbox Game Pass Core, offers just a small collection of video games to enjoy. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes packed with all the premium benefits, such as discounts and online multiplayer. Additionally, you’ll find games that even range to EA Play titles.