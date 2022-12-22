Hades 2 Team Answers Big Fan Question

There were many surprises at The Game Awards that left fans shocked by their announcement. There were multiple games that no one could’ve predicted showing up or making a return. One such game was the announcement by Supergiant Games that Hades 2 was coming. The original game was a Game of the Year nominee last year and was praised as one of the best action games in recent years. The mix of Greek Mythology and fast-paced action won over gamers and critics alike. It was a game you could play repeatedly and never be bored. So a sequel was something that many people couldn’t help but love the idea of.

Not surprisingly, with such a desire to learn more about the game, fans wanted to know everything within the trailer, including that which wasn’t fully spelled out. Specifically, the ending shot of the trailer showed a being in chains, and fans were a bit confused as to who that was. After all, the sequel has a new main character and focus, so who was it there at the end?

Some felt that it could’ve been Zagreus, the first game’s protagonist. Others thought it could’ve been Chronos, the main antagonist, based on what the trailer narrated. Finally, some gamers felt it was likely Hades himself, given that when the character appeared, the new protagonist Melinoë said, “Wait for me, father, I’ll be there soon.”

Now we have an answer, and from Supergiant Games, no less! They were asked on Twitter to confirm that the being at the end was Hades, and they did just that!

Yes, that is Hades himself. The voice cast is in the YouTube trailer description. — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 20, 2022

That other line about the voice cast being in the description was also a reminder that sometimes you need to look at all the available information, not just the trailer itself, to get the answers you need. They’ll remember that next time, more than likely.

There will be some major differences in Hades 2 compared to the first title. The protagonist is one example, and the threat of Chronos is another, as he’s a Titan and not a god like Hades is. The other big difference is that Melinoë is being trained by Hectate, who is the mother of witchcraft in Greek Mythology. She’s heavily involved with Melinoë in the trailer, and that likely will affect what the daughter of Hades can do in battle.

Hopefully, we’ll get more details in 2023, as fans definitely want to learn more.

