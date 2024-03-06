Pokemon Go Fest 24 Teases Marshadow in New Trailer

Every year, Pokemon Go Fest invites millions of aspiring trainers from around the world to participate in one massive adventure. From exclusive gameplay opportunities to surprise appearances and added rewards, fans of the mobile title are understandably excited about any news regarding the 2024 return of the festival expected to begin this summer.

While no exact dates have been posted, players haven’t been left empty-handed—a new video posted to the Pokemon Go X account teases Marshadow as this year’s mythical Pokemon, so get your Pokeballs at the ready.

Marshadow made its first appearance during Pokemon Sun and Moon and is a Fighting/Ghost type Pokemon. Boasting the ability to hide within shadows, the spooky creature can also mimic other’s abilities and mannerisms.

During Pokemon Go Fest 2023, the Rock/Fairy type Pokemon Diancie took the limelight. Judging by past events, it’s likely that attendees to this year’s festival will have a rare chance to snag this legendary creature for a limited time only. Pokemon Go Fest isn’t free, however—last year, tickets cost $14.99 and could be purchased from the in-game shop.

Since its initial release in 2016, Pokemon Go has been downloaded over a billion times by fans of the series around the globe, racking up more than $6 billion in total revenue at the start of 2020. While critics of the game have often lamented the Niantic title’s technical issues, Pokemon Go has been applauded for its efforts to get gamers out and moving.

Dates and participating cities for Pokemon Go Fest 2024 will be announced in the coming weeks. The March Community Day is scheduled to take place on March 16.