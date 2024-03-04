Pokemon Go: March Community Day Bonuses and Schedule

A Community Day is a monthly event in Pokemon Go that puts a certain Pokemon in the spotlight and allows you to take advantage of various bonuses along the way. This time, Litten will headline Pokemon Go’s March Community Day for 2024 and here are all the details.

Mark your calendars, as Saturday, March 16 from 2pm to 5pm local time is when the Community Day will take place. However, the celebration of Litten doesn’t stop there.

Pokemon Go March Community Day event bonuses

During the three hour event, the following bonuses will be active:

3× XP for catching Pokemon

2× Candy for catching Pokemon

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day

Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Pokemon Go March Community Day featured attacks

By evolving Torracat (Litten’s Evolution) during the event or up to five hours after, you’ll gain access to an Incineroar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. This particular attack unleashes:

Trainer Battles: 110 power

Gyms and raids: 110 power

Additionally, Incineroar will be able to learn the Charged Attack Darkest Lariat with:

Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gyms and raids: 80 power

Pokemon Go March Community Day Four-star Raid Battles

Although the March Community Day ends at 5pm local time, the event continues with 4-Star Raid Battles featuring Torracat until 10pm the same day. By successfully completing a four-star Raid Battle against Torracat, more Litten will spawn around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. Will you catch a Shiny one?

As always, there will be both free and paid themed Field Research tasks to take on, along with Pokemon Showcases and event bundles. For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can gain access to the Litten Community Day exclusive Special Research story. Specific details about what that will entail will be revealed when the Pokemon Go March Community Day kicks off on March 16, 2024.