Top 34 Best Hack And Slash Video Games

Come on sometimes you want to just tune out the world and start slaying a slew of enemies. If you’re looking for a hack and slash game to play today then you’re in luck. Here are some of the best hack and slash games available right now for a variety of platforms such as the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

#34 Wild Hearts

Platform: PC February 16, 2023

Release Date: PS5 XSX|S February 17, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Plenty of video games will make you think that taking down monsters is as simple as hitting them once with enough damage. But in Wild Hearts, you’ll see the truth. It will take more than one hit to bring these beasts down.

In fact, the game is hack-and-slash focused, which means you’ll need to be prepared for the long haul no matter what monster you face. Plus, there are tiers of monsters in the games, so if you don’t want to fight the same monster for hours, you’ll want to make sure your gear and weapons are the best around. You’ve been warned.

#33 Nobody Saves The World

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 5

Nobody Saves The World is a very interesting take on the dungeon crawler world. Because in this game, you play…Nobody. Yep, that’s you!

But here’s the twist, your “nobody” has the ability to transform into various things. You’ll start out as small things like a slug, then as you grow in your experience you can become other things like a horse, a robot, various warriors and monsters, and more!

Each form has its own gameplay style and abilities, so test them all out to see which one works for you!

And you’ll have plenty of time to make it work as the ever-evolving dungeons are full of monsters to fight! Plus, you can play it with friends and REALLY go to work on them!

#32 Skul: The Hero Slayer

Platforms: PC, NS

Skul: The Hero Slayer was released back in 2021, so this is a new release still worth checking out if it slipped under the radar for you. Humanity and demons have been battling within the game despite attempting to live in their own respected realms. However, it looks like humanity has finally overcome the odds and imprisoned the demonic king. Players are taking the role of a small little skeleton demon tasked with rescuing the king. Fortunately, Skul has one particular attribute to keep the gameplay fresh while giving him better odds of coming out victorious. Thanks to Skul’s ability, players can remove their head and replace it with another demonic enemy’s skull. This unlocks new mechanics and attributes for Skul to use to his advantage. Think of it like Nintendo’s Kirby as he sucks up an enemy to unlock their unique moves. Since this game has been out, players have praised the gameplay experience. So if you’re in the market for a hack and slash that game featuring some roguelike along with platforming elements, you should really consider giving Skul: The Hero Slayer a chance.

#31 Thymesia

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

In a realm that has been taken down by its own hand, the being known as Corvus is their only hope if they can get their memories back.

But to do that, they must fight hordes of vile monsters. Thymesia features strong hack-and-slash gameplay that’ll really push you to the edge at times, but in the good way. You’ll need to take special plague weapons from enemies and then use it against them in order to do the most damage.

You can also transform into a raven and unleash special attacks with your feathers! As you battle, you can upgrade what Corvus can do and create a playstyle that is perfect for you! Whatever it takes to save the realm.

#30 Nier: Automata

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Nier: Automata follows an interesting storyline where humans were forced to flee Earth after a robotic attack. Now society is hoping that they can regain their home planet through the use of highly skilled and developed androids. You take the role of a combat android sent to Earth to fight in this proxy war. Within the game, players will have a mixture of heavy and light attacks to use against the enemy and there are even some shump elements at times thrown in.

With that said, there are still RPG elements to the title and that means making upgrades on your weapons along with the android itself. Chances are you’ve played this game by now but if not, you’re missing out on a classic featuring not only some great hack and slash gameplay moments but a compelling storyline keeping you progressing forward.

#29 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Platforms: XBO, PS4, X/S, PC

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a first-person action title that puts players into a group having to fight off Skaven. This is a combat-focused game with an assortment of melee weapons and abilities. Players can select from five different characters all of which can be adjusted to match a certain class pathway resulting in different sets of skills you’ll be able to use. You can find that this is an excellent title to enjoy with friends as well and most would say that if you’re a fan of titles like Left 4 Dead then you would probably have just as fun of a time playing Warhammer: Vermintide 2. You’re mainly just swapping out the setting and weaponry.

#28 Shadow Warrior 2

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Shadow Warrior 2 can be considered a mix between Doom and Duke Nukem. It’s got crude humor while throwing players into a badass mercenary tasked with taking out countless demonic scum. There’s a wide range of weapons to use such as blades to explosive firearms and you even have a four-player cooperative gameplay mode. This is also a game that you don’t need to dive into the first installment to have a lot of fun here. With that said, you can find a ton of fun from the first installment as well.

#27 Monster Hunter: World

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Monster Hunter: World was the fifth main installment to the franchise and the development team made some pretty significant changes. For instance, Capcom has placed larger maps, a more seamless experience between zones. There’s also the ability to go in on hunts with friends which can allow up to four-player cooperative gameplay. Just like with the past Monster Hunter games, there’s a big focus around preparing for your battles which means knowing what gear to equip before you start venturing off into battle.

Monster Hunter is hack and slash style game, but there’s a good amount of strategy that goes into these games as well. Knowing the type of enemy you’ll be facing against, its moves, what weapons to use on it and the materials you’ll receive for winning are pretty crucial to progress. Fortunately, the community is pretty welcoming as Monster Hunter titles can get a bit complex. Likewise, at the time of writing this description, Monster Hunter: World is the latest installment available so you shouldn’t have any problems finding an active community going through this title.

#26 Metal Gear Rising Revengence

Platforms: PS3, X360, PC

When you think about Metal Gear it’s usually about the classic titles delivered by Hideo Kojima. The series of games where stealth is necessary as you venture through a pretty complex narrative that plays on different periods. However, in 2013 we received a pretty drastic change to the Metal Gear series with a spin-off.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengence was developed under PlatinumGames which is the folks behind the Bayonetta franchise. Here you’re taking the role of Raiden using a high-tech katana to slice and dice your way through enemies. It’s a big change-up from the previous Metal Gear games, but it’s still a fun hack and slash title.

#25 Darksiders Genesis

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC, NS

In Darksiders: Genesis players get to go through a prequel title where you step into the role of Strife. Without spoiling the narrative too much, Strife is set to track down Lucifer to maintain the balance across existence. Just as before this is a hack and slash game where players are fighting off all sorts of demonic creatures.

However, unlike some of the previous installments, Darksiders Genesis is set up in a top-down perspective, almost similar to what you would find from the Diablo franchise. Best of all, this is a game that you can enjoy with a secondary player so you don’t have to go through this title as a solo experience. At the moment, this is the last Darksiders game as well, but the hope is that we’ll see another installment release in the future.

#24 Naraka: Bladepoint

Platforms: PS5, PC

Naraka: Bladepoint is a game that launched in August of 2021. This title puts players into a battle royale where a total of sixty participants are featured in a match. Most battle royales we’re used to are centered around firearms and extended-range combat. However, that’s not the case with Narak: Bladepoint. This is a fantasy title that puts players into characters with unique powers and parkour mobility. While there are ranged attacks, most of the brutal combat is done by close-range melee. This can be anything from swords to spears as you attempt to chop down the competition. Unfortunately, this isn’t a free-to-play experience, so if this sounds like a game you would be interested in, you’ll have to shell out at least $20 for the base game experience. With that said, the reception so far has been positive.

#23 Bayonetta 2

Platforms: NS, Wii U

PlatinumGames made a quick iconic hit series when they first delivered Bayonetta. Players stepped into a cunning witch that’s capable of delivering a barrage of powerful attacks against a slew of enemies. Bayonetta 2 came into development and was canned originally by Sega at the time. Fortunately, Nintendo stepped in with funding to deliver this game exclusively for the Nintendo Wii U, although the game can be enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch platform today. Overall, this game acted as a sequel to the first installment but I won’t spoil anything here. It’s a fun series and one that’s well worth playing today. Especially knowing that a third installment is in the works. Details are real scarce when it comes to Bayonetta 3, but if you enjoy hack and slash games, own a Nintendo Switch, then you will want to pick up the first two installments not only to enjoy but also to prepare for that next thrilling game.

#22 Nioh 2

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

If you haven’t played Nioh then you’re still in luck as Nioh 2 takes place fifty years before the events of the first installment. In Nioh 2 players take the role of a mercenary who is half-human and half-demon. Even though our protagonist may be pumping demon blood inside, he takes on contacts to kill off other demons that prove to be troublesome. If you did happen to play with the first installment then you’re going to feel pretty much right at home with the sequel.

Combat is a bit like a souls game in that you’re going to be focusing on the battle and making adjustments while fighting. It’s not just strictly a hack and slash so definitely looking at your equipment, knowing how to properly dodge attacks and when to strike is gonna be key here. With that said, there’s a ton of mechanics they throw at you so having played Nioh originally would probably be a big help before diving into Nioh 2.

#21 Astral Chain

Platforms: NS

PlatinumGames makes our list yet again with this time their Nintendo Switch exclusive, Astral Chain. Similar to the Bayonetta series, this is a fast-paced hack and slash style game where humanity is on the brink of extinction. The story can get a bit complex, it’s a science-fiction style game that takes place several decades into the future. Players are a task force that’s fighting against a supernatural enemy. Still, it’s a fun game that plays out similar to PlatinumGames previous releases and if you own a Nintendo Switch it’s a game worth checking out.

#20 Bright Memory & Bright Memory: Infinite

Platforms: X/S, PC

Bright Memory is an intense and fast-paced FPS. This title will put players into the role of Shelia who is attempting to stop a military organization from awakening a supernatural power that will raise the dead. While the game features quite a bit of gunplay, players do have a katana sword that they can whip out and slice up enemies. With that said, it’s worth getting Bright Memory: Infinite as it’s now available for players. Developers not only expand on the narrative but also tweak the gameplay mechanics. It’s a worthwhile enhancement to check out, especially if you had only played Bright Memory when it was first released.gameplay mechanics as well.

#19 Attack on Titan 2

Platforms: PS4, NS, XBO, PSV, PC

If you enjoyed the Attack on Titan anime or manga series then you might have already tried the games. However, if you missed out on the games, then we would recommend checking into Attack on Titan 2. This is a newly expanded game from the first installment, but rather than playing a particular character from either the show or manga storyline, you’re a custom created protagonist. It’s a bit of a means to see the big moments from a different kind of angle.

However, the game is still very much a fast-paced style hack and slash game. Players will be zipping throughout the city and lining up the perfect angle to slice up a Titan’s weak spot. Of course, as more types of Titans move into the city, the greater the challenge is to take them out.

#18 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King & The Two Towers

Platforms: GC, PS3, PC, GBA,

The Lord of the Rings is an iconic franchise and over the years we’ve received quite a few video game installments based on the IP. For instance, we have The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King along with The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. These are video game adaptations of the cinematic films from Peter Jackson. Most video game adaptations from movies tend to no do well, but there is a big exception here.

Both games are fantastic hack and slash titles where you will step into the role of different members from The Fellowship as you progress through the story narrative. Likewise, both titles featured big moments from the films like the different battles and skirmishes. Furthermore, there was a cooperative game mode which made this title even more fun to play with a friend.

#17 Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Platforms: Wii U, 3DS, NS

In a lot of ways Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition is a mix between Dynasty Warriors and The Legend of Zelda. In this game, players will be battling against Ganondorf’s army has rampages into Hyrule in search of the Triforce. Players will be roaming around the battlefield taking out a massive army of enemies while also battling against some of the high-profile enemies among the group. It’s a fun spin-off game especially if you’re a fan of both Dynasty Warriors and The Legend of Zelda. However, it’s a great hack and slash experience if you’re not a die-hard fan of either IP. This game even saw a secondary installment called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which is only available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

#16 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Platforms: PS4, XBO, X/S, NS, PC

Hellblade Senuas Sacrifice was a surprisingly well crafted psychological horror hack and slash game from the development team Ninja Theory. Within the game, players step into the role of Senua, a Pict warrior, who must venture into Helheim. Senua is seeking to rescue the soul of her deceased lover, however, along the way players will have to battle otherworldly entities, but with our protagonist suffering from psychosis, the overall world, and venture into Helheim may be too much to handle.

The game does a good job of mixing it up between a hack and slash title and a more strategical battle where you’ll need to dodge and block before being able to deliver your devastating blows. This game also has a deep narrative journey that will keep you tagging along in hopes of seeing just how things end.

#15 Ghostrunner

Platforms: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

While the cyberpunk genre is being dominated by Cyberpunk 2077, there is another title that you should look into. Ghostrunner is a first-person action game where the world has been packed into a massive tower haven. Players step into a futuristic ninja that finds himself without any memories but somehow ends up in a battle for power.

Overall, the goal is to reach the top of this city tower in hopes of uncovering the truth behind the tower and potentially save humanity from any further tyranny. It’s extremely quick and at times unforgiving. However, thanks to the game quickly loading up and throwing players right back into the action, it might be a tough title to put down. There’s a mix of parkour with hack and slash combat, not to mention the game just looks stunning with the bright neon visuals.

#14 Tales of Arise

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

The Tales franchise has been around for years, but the fastest-selling installment came out in 2021 with Tales of Arise. If you’re new to the franchise, these are action RPG titles where players freely move around during combat. Likewise, most of the games in this series are standalone. So you don’t have to go back and play previous games to jump into Tales of Arise. Overall, this story is centered around two technologically advanced planets, and the other is stuck in a more primitive state. As a result, the technologically advanced planet has taken over and enslaved innocent civilians. Players will be following a party of characters as they look to end the tyranny, once and for all. While there are ranged attacks and powers, a good bit of combat is fast-paced fluid melee where you’re constantly chipping away at the enemy HP.

#13 For Honor

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

For Honor is another iconic action hack-and-slash type video game that you have either already played or at least heard of. In For Honor, the game throws different factions into battle so you have the likes of knights, samurai, and Vikings going into head-on head battle. It’s a game that puts a focus on correctly swinging your ax, sword, or whatever it is you might be equipped with to hit your target.

Likewise, there’s a big play on defense as you avoid getting not only taken down by an enemy but potentially a rival group if they gang up on you on the battlefield. This game launched back in 2017 so you can find it relatively cheap today. However, there are multiple editions available that give players additional modes and heroes. Being a multiplayer-focused game, one thing you will need to keep in mind is that this title will need a constant internet connection.

#12 Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

Platforms: PS3, PS4, PSV, NS, X360, PC

The Dynasty Warriors is a great series overall if you like hack and slash games. They can be a bit mindless arcade-style fun where you go through a series of battles in ancient Japan. Overall, you essentially dropped into a massive war and through the various battles, players hack away at swarms of enemies. There are several installments available in this franchise with players expecting to get their hands on Dynasty Warriors 10 later this year. However, for this list, we are going with Dynasty Warriors 8. In particular, the Xtreme Legends Complete Edition. Here you not only get the story mode but also some extra goodies as well such as additional characters and alternative stories to go through.

#11 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Middle-earth: Shadow of War expands on what was laid out in the first installment, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. This is a game where you have some fast combat with a mixture of swordplay along with a bow and arrow. Of course there are additional buffs and upgrades you can make use of to further to kind of mold your playstyle of choice. I don’t want to spoil too much of the story campaign, it does take place after the events of Shadow of Mordor.

Overall, players will find that our protagonist Talion is still infused with the spirit of Celebrimbor and your battle progresses on against Sauron. If you haven’t played the first installment, I think it’s worth going back to before you dive into Shadow of War, but both are great hack and slash style video games set in The Lord of the Rings franchise. It might not have the same combat feel like our previous entry from The Lord of the Rings franchise, but you should still have a ton of fun with this game.

#10 Mordhau

Platforms: PC

Mordhau is very similar to our previous game pick For Honor. Players will enter a battle filled with over sixty players as they attempt to outlast or bring victory to their team. It’s all about melee combat and you’ll find a wide assortment of weapons to use on the field from swords to arrows. This is again an online multiplayer game where you’re battling against an opposing medieval force. In terms of combat, there’s an influence in positioning your character for the appropriate swing, it’s a bit difficult to express in writing, but depending on how your character is facing an opponent will determine how you’ll attack. There’s also a play with customization here as well with players being able to craft weapons from various parts along with tweaking your armor to help withstand heavy blows.

#9 Chivalry 2

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Chivalry 2 is another medieval-style hack-and-slash game. It’s similar to the first game, but you can also reference For Honor and Mordau as similar games in style. The title puts players into teams as they battle against each other through brute force. It’s all about swords, axes, spears, bows, and arrows as you attempt to take out the enemy. In our experience, this game is a bit easier to get a handle on things than compared to Mordhau. Although, of course, mileage will vary. Different objectives will come up, but the main focus is centered around big battles. You can work together with your team to overtake an enemy or attempt to fight off an enemy one-on-one. You’ll be able to throw out some different moves to sink your weapon into the body of your opponent or attempt to block attacks for a successful parry.

#8 Ninja Gaiden 3

Platforms: PS3, X360

The Ninja Gaiden franchise is massively popular but we haven’t seen a new installment in several years at this point. The last release came out in 2014 which was Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z but for our list, we are going with Ninja Gaiden 3. This is a slightly older game now with it released in PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 but it was another thrilling hack and slash release which featured some new mechanics to the franchise. However, to some fans the move to make things a bit more simpler this time around was a bit too streamlined.

#7 Onimusha: Warlords

Platforms: PS2, XB, PC, NS, PS4, XBO

Onimusha: Warlords hit the scene in 2001 as an action-adventure game that brought out its series. In this game, players step into the role of a samurai during the Sengoku period where you have to battle an assortment of demons who have captured the princess. While you start with a standard katana sword, our protagonist can eventually get a few elemental weapons that have unique magical attack abilities to use against your foes.

It’s worth pointing out that you’re not only playing as this samurai throughout the game as in certain sections, but you’ll also get to jump into his partner, a female ninja that mixes in her weapons with acrobatic skills. While this game was released back in 2001, it did receive a remaster back in 2019 so you can enjoy this game on more modern platforms today.

#6 Prototype 2

Platforms: PS3, X360, PC, PS4, XBO

The Prototype series was short-lived, unfortunately. This was an open-world sandbox style of game where players become infected with a virus turning them into a killing machine. Developed by Radical Entertainment, this series only had two installments with the third planned game being scrapped. In Prototype 2 players step into a U.S. Marine a year after the events of the first game, where he sets off to seek revenge against the Blacklight virus when he discovers that his family was killed.

It’s almost like a mutated Hulk as you attack enemies both on foot or even in vehicles such as a helicopter. You might have overlooked this game when it originally launched but it’s a shame we didn’t see just what the studio would have done to further revamp the game with a third installment.

#5 Diablo 3

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360, PS4, XBO, NS

Diablo 3 plays out much like its predecessors, gamers pick one of six possible character classes and begin their journey of taking on quests and grabbing up precious loot. While the game launched in 2012 originally, launched for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners managed to get the video game just a couple of years later in 2014. The release came with the previous expansion packs and content update for Diablo III, giving players plenty of gameplay to go through. This is an iconic series and even if the game is quite a few years old at this point, it’s still an incredible action RPG title that can be picked up and enjoyed today.

#4 God of War 2018

Platforms: PS4, PC

What can we say about God of War that you probably are not already fully aware of? The video game franchise got its start back in the days of the PlayStation 2 and is still going strong today. We’ve been following the storyline of Kratos for years now across several console generations. However, this title, in particular, is more of a soft reboot to the franchise. If you’re familiar with the past installments, this time around Kratos has ended his time with Greek mythology and has since moved onto Norse mythology. Likewise, Kratos will not be alone anymore as he will be looking over his son named Atreus, preparing him for the real world after the recent passing of his mother. At the time of writing this, we know Kratos has another game installment to go through which will be based around Ragnarok.

#3 Prince of Persia

Platforms: GBA, PS2, GC, XB, PC – Sands of Time

Prince of Persia has been around since 1989. This action-adventure platformer was initially a massive hit and it sparked new installments before being rebooted not once but twice once the IP was acquired by Ubisoft. Most will remember the game for its ability to rewind time along with the quick parkour type skills the protagonist catered towards when going through the campaign. This series is actually what helped inspired the successful video game franchise for Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed. Since then the video game franchise has been slightly dormant. Although, there is a new remake in the works coming out later this year, 2021.

#2 Devil May Cry 5

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X/S, PS5

Devil May Cry 5 puts players into the shoes of a few different characters such as Nero who was present in Devil May Cry 4 and we have to say the game is very fluid with its combat, much like the previous installments. In terms of the narrative, the game picks up after the events of Devil May Cry 4 which follows Nero, Dante, and a new character named V as they deal with a new powerful demonic invasion.

These games have always been intense hack and slash style games with a ton of gunplay attached. Fortunately, Devil May Cry 5 delivers and it even brings in a more variety of gameplay combat since you’re swapping around different characters throughout the campaign narrative.

#1 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

FromSoftware has been around for years but they might be known best for their Souls series. In 2019, the development studio even brought out a brand new IP called Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This is a third-person RPG title with brutal samurai-style swordplay. Players take the role of a shinobi who finds his lord was kidnapped. During the scuffle, our protagonist was left battered along with his arm severed.

Thanks to a busshi our shinobi manages to keep his life. In place of his missing arm is a prosthetic that players will be able to equip different gadgets and tools to use again enemies. Most of the RPG elements from the Souls series such as classes and character creation will be dropped. With that said, you might find this game to be a bit easier to manage.

Bonus

Hades

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

There’s a reason Hades came in the top five video games of 2020 in terms of overall awards on the official Game Awards tracker website. It’s an instant iconic indie title from Supergiant Games, the folks behind the likes of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre. Within Hades, players are thrown into the role of Zagreus, the son of Hades. In this coming of age story, Zagreus grows weary of the depths of hell and sets off on an adventure to reach Mount Olympus above. Of course, doing so will require Zagreus to fight against a slew of monsters that resides in the underworld.

Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom for our protagonist. With the help of other Olympians, Zagreus can beef up his arsenal to fight against the foes that seek to keep him bound to hell. With magical powers, several weapons, and a unique dash power, players can zip around the levels and fight against enemies as they progress forward. However, being a roguelike, you can expect each death to not only set you back but offer a means of a variety of what may lay awaiting our hero next.

Grim Dawn

Platforms: PC, XBO

Grim Dawn release offered players an alternative game to the Diablo franchise. This is an action RPG title that throws players into a world called Cairn. It’s here that humanity is nearing extinction thanks to a horrific war between two supernatural forces that both see humanity as either a resource or simply a target to cleansing from the world. Players are essentially tossed into this world to see just how they will survive or potentially shape this new reality for the human race.

It’s got everything you would expect from this type of game. Several different enemies to face, multiple classes to pick from, a skill tree to further hone in on your playstyle, and it’s offered cooperative gameplay support. If you’re wanting to get sucked into a title after going through the likes of Path of Exile or Diablo 3 then this is a game not to pass up on.

Ryse: Son of Rome

Platforms: XBO, PC

Ryse: Son of Rome came out in 2014 from developers Crytek. Within the game, players take control of Marius Titus, a Roman soldier that witnesses his family being murdered by barbarian bandits. Now with vengeance filling his heart, Marius sets out to Britannia to seek out those that destroyed what he cherished most. This is a shorter cinematic style video game, but for the price right now, it’s certainly a title worth investing in.

Being a period piece, players will be using mainly a sword and shield to hack and slash their way through enemies with players also at times given the ability to order other soldiers in battle such as a group of archers. However, as mentioned, this is a relatively short video game. At most, you’re looking at about six hours to complete this game.

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is a multiplayer hack and slash video game. This is a brutal period piece game where you’re venturing into a medieval battle armed with nothing but the likes of a heavy steel mace, sword, or simply keeping your distance with a bow and arrow. This is a bit of a dated game today, but it’s still just as fun to go swarming into battle with friends as you swing your blade against the enemy. You’ll even find that players can dismember an enemy if they swing at the right spot.

With that said, there is a sequel in the works that will overhaul the gameplay not only mechanically but visually as well. The sequel doesn’t have a release date attached just yet, but there is a launch window of sometime this year, 2021. Still, you’ll find an active community of players enjoying the first installment until likely the sequel hits the marketplace.