29 Best PS5 Hack and Slash Games

The hack and slash genre has been around for many years, and for good reason. Whilst there is a joy in seeing through a well-written story, or whizzing round lifelike racetracks, sometimes it’s fun to just go nuts and lose yourself in a hailstorm of swords, sorcery and occasional swearing.

On the PlayStation 5 it’s no different; but whilst there aren’t many for the system yet, it does have backwards compatibility in its favour. All of the following are available on there, either with the disc or on the store to download. So, if you’re ever stuck for some mindless and entertaining hack and slash, we’ve got you covered.

#29 Ghostrunner 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: October 26, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

Ghostrunner 2 takes place right after the events of the first game. This is still a fast-paced hack-and-slash title. Players take on the role of a futuristic cyberpunk ninja, where their trusty sword and other useful weapons, like a grapple, will allow them to work quickly against these deadly enemies. A new AI legion has emerged outside Dharma Tower, and you’ll be forced into saving humanity. However, just as before, this game abides by a one-hit kill rule. That means you only need to slice an enemy once, but the same can be said for you. With several checkpoints located throughout the level, no matter how many times you die, you’re never set too far back once your protagonist respawns.

#28 Like a Dragon: Ishin

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: February 21, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Like A Dragon: Ishin aims to continue the fun and action-packed gameplay that previous entries in the renamed franchise delivered. But it’s doing it in a way that changes the game in certain aspects.

Instead of being in the modern day, you’ll be in 1860s Japan. Specifically, you’ll be in Kyoto on a mission to discover the truth behind your father’s death and get cleansed of the false crime you were charged with.

When you fight, you’ll have many options for taking down foes. You can wield your sword or fire a revolver to take out enemies.

Build your Samurai how you want to change the future!

#27 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

PC | Playstation | Xbox

There are many reasons that fans have loved Blizzard’s hack-n-slash series over the years. But one of the biggest ones is the customization options you have.

In Diablo IV, you won’t just pick the class you want to play. You’ll slowly be outfitting them with weapons, armor, and abilities that will help you conquer the forces of light and dark.

Just when you think you have everything you need, something else might pop up and change how you look at the game and your enemies.

Plus, you won’t have to destroy enemies alone! You can make a party with friends and use your unique builds in a united way to take out everything in your path.

#26 Wild Hearts

Platform: PC February 16, 2023

Release Date: PS5 XSX|S February 17, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Plenty of video games will make you think that taking down monsters is as simple as hitting them once with enough damage. But in Wild Hearts, you’ll see the truth. It will take more than one hit to bring these beasts down.

In fact, the game is hack-and-slash focused, which means you’ll need to be prepared for the long haul no matter what monster you face. Plus, there are tiers of monsters in the games, so if you don’t want to fight the same monster for hours, you’ll want to make sure your gear and weapons are the best around. You’ve been warned.

#25 Onimusha: Warlords

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Released: 2001

Capcom, back at the turn of the century, were on a massive roll with their popular Resident Evil series. By 2001, we were already up to Code: Veronica in terms of Biohazard bizarreness. But we needed something different, something new.

Enter Onimusha: Warlords, Capcom’s answer to “Resident Evil but feudal Japan”. Featuring similar gameplay, Onimusha switched out shotguns for swords, making combat fast and fierce in equal measure. Coupled with a strong if silly story, Onimusha was as a worthy counterpart to Capcom’s bigger series.

#24 Thymesia

Developer: OverBorder Studio

Release date: August 18, 2022

Publisher: Team17

In a realm that has been taken down by its own hand, the being known as Corvus is their only hope if they can get their memories back.

But to do that, they must fight hordes of vile monsters. Thymesia features strong hack-and-slash gameplay that’ll really push you to the edge at times, but in the good way. You’ll need to take special plague weapons from enemies and then use it against them in order to do the most damage.

You can also transform into a raven and unleash special attacks with your feathers! As you battle, you can upgrade what Corvus can do and create a playstyle that is perfect for you! Whatever it takes to save the realm.

#23 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Publisher: Activision

Released: 2012

War must have been terrifying in medieval times. A few plates of shaped metal stopping other, sharper bits of metal puncturing your delicate bits is a horrible thought that, sadly, dominated a lot of years back then. Fortunately, we don’t have to worry about that kind of thing anymore. We have the safety of video games for it.

And rightly so, as Chivalry puts players into that first person perspective of some bloody frightening combat. Once you get into the swing of it, Chivalry is just as fun in dishing it out as it is running away from a man waving a halberd menacingly at you. Get some teamwork going on and it’s a laugh reenacting the hardships young peasants went through.

#22 Nobody Saves the World

Developer: DrinkBox Studios

Publisher: DrinkBox Studios

Released: 2022

You are nobody. Don’t take that personally, it’s the premise of this game. The player character is a blank slate, sent into a world of dungeon crawlers with nothing but their wits and a wand. But Harry Potter you aren’t, instead more akin to a Green Lantern.

The wand, you see, can be transformed and utilised to conjure up different offensive items. Not swear words, but physical things that will smash, bash, hack and slash your way through this top-down adventure. It’s made by DrinkBox, the bods behind Guacamelee, so you know it’s going to have tight and well-crafted combat.

#21 Prototype 2

Developer: Radical Entertainment

Publisher: Activision

Released: 2012

The first Prototype was fun, if a little poorly timed by being released alongside Sony’s Infamous debut. But, it reviewed well and garnered enough attention for a sequel.

Like most sequels, Prototype 2 is bigger, better and bloodier. Ramping up the violence, despite you playing as a questionably “good” guy, this sequel is buckets of fun [and blood] as one hunts down the protagonist from the first game. Oh, and just about any and everyone else too.

#20 Diablo III

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Released: 2012

The granddaddy of them all, in terms of ages at least, is the Diablo series. It wasn’t the first to make dungeon crawlers popular, bit it certainly brought the spotlight to them. And rightly so, as Diablo has the fan base to back it up.

Diablo III may have had a wobbly start with its always-on DRM nonsense, but several patches, apologies and tweaks later it’s a blast. Whilst it is heavy on the RPG elements, and rightly so, getting the correct build out of six choices can turn the tide quite easily. Dungeon crawling has never been so much fun.

#19 Attack on Titan 2

Developer: Omega Force

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Released: 2018

Don’t worry if you haven’t watched or read Attack on Titan, it’s not necessarily a prerequisite of playing any of the games. The best thing about this sequel is getting the abridged version with a lot less shouting and drawn out plot elements.

Players will also get some extremely acrobatic hack and slash action. Think Shadow of the Colossus, but with the gameplay speed doubled and more grappling hooks. That’s Attack on Titan. As you seek to fell the mighty… things, expect lots of intense moments of zipping about all over the shop to strike that sweet, sweet weak spot.

#18 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Released: 2021

It may seem odd putting a JPRG alongside many illustrious hackers and slashers of yore, but bare with us on this one. The Tales of… series has been known for its action-oriented combat already, yet Arise takes it further.

Coupled in part with some of the best psuedo-cel shading graphics going, Tales of Arise offers up some beautiful and balletic action. It’s still got a wacky story, this is a JRPG after all. Stick through it and level your team up, though, and you’ll be treated to some spectacular action.

#17 Darksiders II

Developer: Vigil Games

Publisher: THQ

Released: 2012

The first Darksiders sort of came and went, really. A silly plot and pretty clunky combat, it was a “take it or leave it” title, but one good thing did come from it: enough sales to push through a sequel. And like any good sequel, Darksiders II only improves on what the debut set out to do.

Ditching its cityscapes for locales more akin to Warcraft or LotR, Darksiders II plays out like a more violent Zelda title. Featuring massive tombs and puzzles to solve, the meat of this game is the combat. Death has a veritable arsenal of skills to get stuck into, offering up some extremely satisfying hacking and slashing.

#16 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Released: 2018

It’s fair to say that Left 4 Dead left a massive impression on gaming, something that spiritual successor Back 4 Blood couldn’t replicate. It’s also fair to say that the window to imitate and gleam off of was also there. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is, in essence, this but with mythical beasties instead.

However, that’s no bad thing, as getting stuck into the battle against the Skaven is fun and engaging, thanks to its combat. It’s mostly melee, and that means literally getting stuck in, as you and your team will be cleaving heads and limbs over a massive campaign.

#15 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Released: 2017

When one looks up the accolades and whatnot for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, it’s not often you see “hack and slash” under its description. That’s because, for a fair amount, it’s not. It’s a powerful look at psychosis and mental health issues, incorporated well rather than a ham-fisted look at it.

What is surprising (well, not now I’ve spoiled it here) is how frenetic the combat can be too. Senua fights like a woman with everything to lose, without giving too much away. The risks are high when it comes to dying, so players are encouraged to fight tooth and nail to ensure Senua’s survival. Come for the story, stay for the gripping combat.

#14 For Honor

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Released: 2017

For Honor is a curious title, brought about by Ubisoft’s period of insisting that everyone wants some sort of multiplayer in their games. They don’t, but that’s by the by. In a backhanded way, it makes sense for For Honor.: this is the kind of game suited for smacking other players about in.

It answers that famous “what if?” about what faction is better. Pitting vikings against samurai and knights can only lead to one thing: lots of awesome looking violence. It’s got a fairly tricksy battle system, but once players become atuned to it, For Honor offers some of the best multiplayer hack and slash going. Shame there’s no pirates in there though.

#13 Nioh 2

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2020

Soulsborne games will always have their imitators, granted, but Nioh is a different breed. Whereas Dark Souls offers up combat based on [mostly] defensive strategies, involving shields and rolling, Nioh encourages players to engage.

Nioh 2 builds on that, and whilst still just as punishing as the first, makes it more entertaining when it clicks. Finding a weapon type that suits the individual player, Nioh 2 puts that to good use by offering up some visually appealing hack and slash action. It’s not an easy game, mind, but once you’re in sync with the combat, it’s a beautiful feeling.

#12 Chivalry 2

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Released: 2021

You might be wondering, “Why is this here when the first Chivalry is already mentioned?”. Well, turns out a lot can change in nine years, with it only being for the better. The first one was great, hence its inclusion here, but the second one is a marked difference.

That first person hack and slash previously mentioned? It’s certainly a lot more visceral and detailed this time around. The weapon handling is also improved on, meaning players will have to time their attacks accordingly to avoid clashing. It’s bloody, it’s great… you could even say it’s bloody great. Hours can easily be spent playing many skirmishes.

#11 Naraka: Bladepoint

Developer: 24 Entertainment

Publisher: NetEase Games

Released: 2021

The battle royale genre, popularised by PUBG (well, and the film Battle Royale itself, if you want to be picky), is normally one populated by shooters. Melee is more a secondary means of combat, not its selling point. So with that niche left wide open, Naraka: Bladepoint jumped right in.

Battles here are no small feat, mind. Twenty four players battle it out to be the last man standing, which is where Naraka shines in its gameplay. Inspired by martial arts over the brute force of Chivalry, Naraka is fast-paced and wonderful to look at. But don’t lose concentration, or like the concept of Highlander, you may lose your head in the melee.

#10 Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Developer: Monolith

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive

Released: 2014

As movie/book tie ins go, Lord of the Rings has had many an attempt at gaming. There’s more bad than good, which is probably why “The Lord of the Rings” was omitted from the title. Going in blind, it wouldn’t be obvious that this is an LotR game. But, that doesn’t mean it should be passed up.

Inhabiting the corpse of Talion the Ranger, alongside his spectral pal Celebrimbor, players are thrust into a story that takes place between The Hobbit and the main trilogy. But that’s not the important bit: it’s the combat that sells this title. It uses the “Batman fighting system” to full effect, the hunting and swordplay in Mordor is something worth getting stuck into.

#9 Shadow Warrior 2

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Released: 2015

Shadow Warrior came around in the era of Duke Nukem 3D, and pretty much stayed in its shadow (pun intended) whilst the blonde haired misogynist hogged the limelight. When it was announced that it would be rebooted in 2013, gamers were mostly ambivalent about it. It did alright, surprisingly, warranting a sequel.

Now this is how a reboot should be done. Expanding on the revised gameplay, Shadow Warrior 2’s bullet-and-blade combination is insane. Lo Wang revels in it and it shows, as the game prompts players to get stuck in. Old school meets the new as it offers up multiple weapons and health packs, paired with skills and arena-like battle rooms to go nuts in.

#8 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Activision

Released: 2019

The term “hack and slash” doesn’t normally apply to a Soulsborne game. Usually, going in swinging will see pulped into the floor quickly enough. However, Sekiro is the worthy exception to that rule.

Focusing on more aggressive, balletic combat, Sekiro turns swordplay into rhythmic battles rather than “roll and stab”. Aggression is key, whittling down posture bars with offense over waiting for parries. It may take time to click, but when it does, players will become whirling dervishes against a massive, mythical story.

#7 Ghostrunner

Developer: Slipgate Ironworks/One More Level

Publisher: 505 Games

Released: 2020

First person parkour gaming has had its ebbs and flows over the years. There was Mirror’s Edge, which was okay, then Brink, all before Dying Light did numbers. But they pale in comparison to the slickness of Ghostrunner.

Set in a cyberpunk dystopia, Ghostrunner puts players into the wallrunning robo-shoes of a cyborg ascending a tower. Sounds simple enough, but it’s anything but. Everything is one-hit kill, be it you or an enemy. Lightning fast reflexes are needed, keeping Jack constantly moving lest you have to quick restart again and again. Trial and error is key here, like Hotline Miami made cool before it. Coupled with a banging soundtrack, Ghostrunner is equally engaging as it is frustrating.

#6 Monster Hunter: World

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Released: 2018

Monster Hunter, as a series, has always been one of spectacle when it comes to the hunting of monsters (surprisingly enough). A popular series in the East, it was World that broke the series into the global mainstream.

Bringing that trademark extravagance to proceedings, World gave players a big playground with lots of toys to go nuts in. Giant hammers and swords are only the beginning, as players will tool themselves up to take on larger-than-life monsters. There’s many an hour and hunt to lose to in MH: W, and with the right team, players will be slaying them all in no time.

#5 God of War (2018)

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony

Released: 2018

Before its reinvention in 2018, the God of War series was synonymous with hacking, slashing and the toppling of giants. So, when the perspective changed and it got all “serious”, doubts were left in mind as to whether it would retain that trademark carnage in its combat.

Thankfully, it does. The camera may have switched to an over the shoulder perspective, and Kratos is now sporting a gnarly beard and some parenting issues, but the battle system is pure gold. It’s every bit as visceral as it used to be, with some of the most visually appealing brutality ever put to pixel.

#4 Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends – Definitive Edition

Developer: Omega Force

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Released: 2013

Alongside our number one spot, Dynasty Warriors is another series that has paved the way for many imitators along the years. Each game bigger than the last, the Romance of the Three Kingdoms fable has been thoroughly expanded on over the years. But, much like its factual element, the story’s not the focus here.

It’s all about the massive levels and enemies on screen that come with the reputation. It’s no exaggeration to have combos and kill counts in the hundreds, pulling out special moves in between skirmishes to lay waste to many. This version certainly is the definitive one, offering up a whopping 83 playable characters to rack up the carnage with.

#3 Nier: Automata

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Released: 2017

The Nier series is, let’s be fair, and odd one. Borne of the Drakengard series, the first Nier told an equally strange tale. Of course, this wasn’t helped with it having different versions released around the globe. So by the time of Automata’s release, anticipation was… well, hard to call.

Thankfully, Automata struck gold being released under PlatinumGames. Known already for their combat spectacles like Bayonetta and Vanquish, they stepped it up with Nier: Automata. Come for the weird story about androids and entropy, stay for the absolutely insane robot fighting action.

#2 Hades

Developer: Supergiant Games

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Released: 2020

Roguelikes were once a new and niche genre, cornering the indie market with its randomised style of gaming. There’s been many that offer twisted tales, or no story at all, but all feature that same “rinse and repeat” gameplay. Hades, though, is something else.

Supergiant games are renowned for their stories, and Hades offers up a well-written take on the Greeks mythos. But it’s much, much more than that. Combat, from an isometric perspective, is varied on each run thanks to its range of weapons and boons to mix things up. Offering scraps of story upon each death, Hades compels players to push through and keep on trying just to find out what comes next.

#1 Devil May Cry 5

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Released: 2019

Hack and slash, and more to the point Devil May Cry, has been around long before this entry. One of the pioneering 3D hack and slash titles, spun off from Resident Evil, Devil May Cry exploded onto the scene back in 2001.

Following some dips in the franchise, it bounced back with 2019’s spectacular offering. Bringing back the de facto favourite Dante, the lesser appreciated Nero and mysterious V, DMC 5 showed us all why it’s the best at what it does. Offering two trademark styles of combat, coupled with V’s mish-mash take on it, and an eccentric story to round it out, Capcom proved that Devil May Cry may have been down once, but not out.