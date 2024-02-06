15 Best NEW Hack and Slash Games of 2024

While it may seem tedious to some, hack-and-slash titles are very popular with many gamers, and these titles from 2024 will help satiate their desires within the genre.

#15 Palworld

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: January 19, 2024 (early access)

Steam | Xbox

If you really think about it, the various “monster battle” titles you play are a version of hack-and-slash titles because the whole point of them is to whittle away at your foe’s health until they’re done.

The twist with Palworld is that you’ll be doing that “whittling” in various ways, including ones you might not expect.

For example, you can get a bunch of monsters, known as Pals, and put them to work, taking on some of the more fearsome creatures in the land. Or, you can put guns in their hands and have them shoot round after round until your foes are done.

You can even bring friends in to help you with your battles!

#14 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

We want to talk more about this game in a positive light, but we really can’t. Why? Because the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake should’ve been out by now! We meant it! They said that this game would be out years ago, and yet it keeps getting delayed.

Just as curious, a brand new entry in the franchise is coming out in January 2024, and it’s a completely different thing. One has to wonder if this remake will ever get finished. Many want it finished because the original title for the computer was revolutionary and helped set a standard for games to come.

#13 Phantom Hellcat

Have you ever had stage fright? If so, you’ll want to hide it away for Phantom Hellcat because this game will give you a true stage fright via the monsters you’ll face!

You play Jolene, whose mother was the guardian of a special theater that contained another dimension and the monsters within. When the barriers keeping them out fail, her mother is taken, and you have to get her back and seal away the creatures once again. Easier said than done.

You’ll have to take on different stages in the literal sense, each one being a different “setting,” and you’ll have the ability to change your powers via the masks you well!

Showtime!

#12 #BLUD

What’s worse than school? We don’t know if we can answer that question fairly, so we will talk about #BLUD instead! Why? Because this is a game that puts you as Becky Brewster. She’s just made it to high school, and she’s having to come to terms with her heritage as a vampire slayer.

Did we mention those vampires are going to come after her at school? And you thought YOUR High School had problems!

The game has a unique 90s-style cartoon feel to it, and you’ll feel the fun and whimsy as you take on monsters while trying to complete your classes.

#11 Crowsworn

One of the true “measures” of a hack-and-slash title is how intense the gameplay can be when you’re in the midst of it. Crowsworn will give you all you can handle while also giving you a visually stylish adventure to have a blast in.

You’ll be put in a nice, robust, interconnected land that was once bountiful but has fallen corrupt. As you explore, you’ll meet all sorts of enemies just begging to be taken down. We’re not kidding about the number of foes you’ll meet. There are well over 100 enemies to fight within the world and over 30 boss fights to survive.

Do you think you can take those odds?

#10 The Spirit of the Samurai

Samurai games are the perfect backdrop for a hack-and-slash title. Why? They have swords! Why wouldn’t that be used in such a genre?

Anyway, The Spirit of the Samurai will allow you to take on the roles of three unique characters trying to defend a village and take down a vile Oni. You can play as a Samurai, a spirit, and a cat. Yes, you heard that right. You can play as a cat. A WARRIOR cat, mind you! No judging!

The game has a stop-motion style to it that will ensure you feel every brutal attack you do on your opponents.

#9 Titan Quest II

Who doesn’t love Greek mythology? Wait, you don’t? Then you need to get some class, and we know the perfect game to teach it to you with!

Titan Quest II will put you in a vast reimagining of Ancient Greece, one where the gods are everywhere, and one of them is out of control! Nemesis has gained power and is affecting the fates of everyone, including the gods themselves!

To fight back, you’ll need to travel the land, team up with other gods, and get the powers and abilities needed to put this god back in their place! With many places to visit and beings to meet, you’ll be quite busy.

#8 Deadhaus Sonata

After so many years of being the one “hunting the monsters,” it should feel gratifying to you to say, “screw humanity,” and just tear them apart as a monster. Luckily for you, Deadhaus Sonata is the title that will do that.

The game will put you as one of several kinds of monsters who are bent on taking down the living. But it’s not just meaningless slaughter. You’ll get to make choices within the narrative that can affect the game’s world at large and even change your character!

Plus, if you want to have fun with friends, you can bring several into the co-op to enjoy the mayhem alongside!

#7 Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Next up, we have an expansion for the latest hack-and-slash entry from Blizzard’s prized franchise. Regardless of what you think about Blizzard and its practices, most have enjoyed the 4th entry’s gameplay and story and felt it was a “revitalization” of what came before.

While we don’t know much about Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, we do know that key characters and settings from past games will have a profound placement within the title. The trailer for it showcased that Mephisto is returning, as is the jungle area from the second title.

Plus, there will undoubtedly be new items to wield, and thus make your character stronger.

#6 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

There are many stories of humans fighting against the gods they worship in a need for freedom and power. But in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you’ll see that kind of story turned on its head, as all of life’s survival is on your shoulders.

The gods have been allowed to Earth via a doorway that brings them and their undead armies. Humanity and all others that dwell on the planet are in danger of extinction. To fight back, players must use both might and magic and work with their allies to defeat the gods and reclaim the world that they call home. Will you be able to survive?

#5 Black Myth Wukong

When it comes to myths and legends, you often don’t get to experience them like you want. But in Black Myth Wukong, you’ll get the chance to truly feel like the mythical Monkey King!

The game is a retelling of the lore while also honoring all that came before. You’ll get to use your mighty bo staff and the magical abilities you have to take on foes of all shapes and sizes. This journey you’re on is like nothing you’ve seen before, and that means you must be prepared for all that is thrown at you!

Meet unique characters, unlock special skills, and prove why the Monkey King is better than all!

#4 Path of Exile 2

If you were a fan of the original title, Path of Exile 2 will be even more of that greatness, plus new things for you to enjoy!

While both games are connected, you don’t need to have played the first to enjoy this one. Instead, you can embark on a new campaign that’ll have you fighting for freedom in a familiar corrupted land. Plus, you don’t have to play it alone! You can join in with friends to have a 6-person co-op party that can take on all enemies together!

When you add that to the skill tree and items you can boost your characters with, there are almost infinite options to enjoy.

#3 Warhammer 40000: Space Marines II

Are you ready to prove you’re worthy of the title “marine”? If so, you’ll want to jump into Warhammer 40000: Space Marines II! The sequel to the beloved entry in the equally beloved franchise will have you fighting a dire threat in the name of justice and your emperor!

The forces of chaos consume whole worlds, and you are the only ones who can stop them. Whether you play alone or with one of your marine brethren, you’ll need to fight hard with your powerful weaponry to beat back the monsters and show them what true might is.

Only the strong survive in this universe.

#2 Hyper Light Breaker

While some of these games could be declared “debatable” regarding whether they’re hack-and-slash titles or not, Hyper Light Breaker is definitely one that fits the mold. After all, the whole point in the game is to create a “build” for yourself to take on enemies and then improve upon what you have. That’s the essence of the genre, right there!

The best part is that the game steps out of the 2D space and into the 3D space. You’ll see the universe in a new light and experience the gameplay like never before. So don’t miss out on the chance to have fun in this world!

#1 Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

A peculiar game to put at the top of the list, we grant you. Still, there are some hack-and-slash gameplay elements in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth via the brawler gameplay you’ll get with certain characters within certain gameplay loops.

Plus, when you look at the adventures of Ichiban, they don’t simply fall into one genre; they fall into many different genres. Heck, they will use this game to crossover with a certain Nintendo franchise and then put a weird twist on that!

When you add that to all the other weird stuff in the game, can we really say that this doesn’t fit here?