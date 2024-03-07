PlayStation Store Extended Play Sale Now Live

I’m sure we don’t have to tell you, but video games can be expensive. It’s tough being able to pick up each and every new release. That’s especially true now when the standard for a new AAA game in the US will set you back $69.99. So, if you’re trying to save a buck or two, then there might be some games you left on the back burner to drop in price. Fortunately, there are sales going on all the time, one of which we’re covering at the PlayStation Store.

Today, we’re finding out that Sony has kicked off a new PlayStation Store sale called the Extended Play promo. This sale offers a wide variety of games at a discount. The bulk of the sale is about various microtransactions and DLC that you can purchase. However, you can still find several full games being discounted. Hopefully, there is something here that might pique your interest.

PlayStation Store Extended Play Sale Promo

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $15.99

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me $14.79

Atomic Heart $41.99

Tekken 7 $9.99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon $11.99

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle $9.99

Control: Ultimate Edition $9.99

Ghostrunner 2 $23.99

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.49

Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition $11.37

Life is Strange: True Colors $17.99

Scarlet Nexus $11.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition $3.99

Wasteland 3 $7.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 $23.99

Again, this is just a highlight of the full game offerings right now. You’ll find even more game discounts for expansions, DLCs, and other microtransactions. But we’re hopeful that there might be something here that catches your eye as we head into the weekend. You can find the sale promo, along with other current sales going on for the PlayStation Store, right here. Meanwhile, the Extended Play sale promo will be available until March 20, 2024, so that should give you ample time to look through the various deals before it officially wraps up.

Of course, there are still other deals going on right now on the PlayStation Store that we had previously covered. For instance, you can find the Mega March sale event along with our report on the PlayStation Store $15 or less promo.