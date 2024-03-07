Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 Leans into Greek Mythology

Last year, Epic Games debuted the mafia-themed Chapter 5 to Fortnite, throwing a new battle pass into the mix along with more unique game modes. As this content has nearly run its course, players are turning their eyes to the future of the game. Today, the second season’s contents were officially teased, and fans can look forward to seeing some Greek gods and goddesses in the near future.

Titled Myths & Mortals, Chapter 5 Season 2 is being shown off in a brief trailer posted to the official Fortnite X page.

Taking a peek at the game’s teaser image, familiar faces from Greek mythology can easily be spotted, including Hades, Poseidon, Athena, and Zeus. More locations are also likely to be added to fit the new theme. Fortunately, players won’t have to wait too much longer for this major update—Chapter 5 Season 2 starts tomorrow, March 8.

Recent leaks have longtime players curious about what the future of Fortnite could bring, with many pointing towards an Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover to fit with the recent Netflix TV series release. Data miners have also hinted at the possibility of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth skins or content inspired by the Persona series. Only time will tell.

Since its initial release in early access in 2017, the free-to-play battle royale has generated over $26 billion in revenue.

Fortnite is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also available on iOS and Android devices.