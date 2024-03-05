PlayStation Mega March Sale Offers BIG Discounts

Who doesn’t love a good deal? We know video games are expensive; it’s not a cheap hobby to get into. The entertainment value sometimes comes at a pretty penny, especially if you’re after a new game. So, if that’s the case for you, it might be time to look into deciding what games are truly worth your time and investment. After all, you’re paying a whopping $69.99 for a brand-new AAA video game on the latest-generation console platforms in the US. Fortunately, there are some notable deals to make note of, including this promo being offered on the PlayStation Store.

Today we’re looking at the PlayStation Store Mega March sale event. This sale is officially available right now and it offers some steep discounts on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console platforms. So whether you’re enjoying the last-generation console platform or if you made the jump to the current-generation, there are some games well worth checking out. We’ll be listing down some of the highlights below.

PlayStation Store Mega March Sale Highlights

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $31.49

Resident Evil 4 $29.99

The Last of Us Part I $39.89

Resident Evil 3 $9.99

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Sonic Superstars $35.99

Resident Evil Village $15.99

Monster Hunter Rise $19.99

Monster Hunter: World $9.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.39

Little Nightmares II $9.89

Sonic Frontiers $23.99

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition $17.99

A Plague Tale: Requiem $29.99

Persona 5 Royal $29.99

Exoprimal $29.99

Evil West $29.99

Cult of the Lamb $14.99

Team Sonic Racing $11.99

Until Dawn $9.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes $9.89

Lost Judgment $14.99

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $19.99

That’s just a small look at some of the full games being offered right now through this sale promo. You’ll find a vast collection of games being discounted. There are over 1,500 full games featured, and that’s not counting the various DLCs and microtransactions that are on sale through this sale. Hopefully, you’ll find something here that piques your interest. Fortunately, this sale is going on for a little while, as it won’t end until March 13, 2024. So you have ample time to look through the sales pages this week.